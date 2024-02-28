Kagurabachi chapter 23: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 23 is slated to be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #14 on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, for international readers, the chapter will be digitally available for reading on March 3, 2024, due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Hakuri learning about Chihiro Rokuhira's painful past, including why he wanted to steal the Shinuchi blade. He also revealed the location where the blade could be found.

On the other hand, Hiyuki found out about the Kamunabi's plan regarding the Rakuzaichi auction. Additionally, the chapter set up a fascinating battle for Kagurabachi chapter 23.

Kagurabachi chapter 23 release date and time for all regions

According to Shueisha's official MangaPlus platform, Kagurabachi chapter 23 will be released on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, international fans can read the chapter on March 3, 2024. As of this writing, there are no reports of Takeru Hokazono's manga series going on a break.

Kagurabachi chapter 23 release dates and timings, according to their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 3 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 3 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 3 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 3 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 3 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 3 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 4 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 4 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 23

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally access Kagurabachi Chapter 23 on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's official website.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms. To read the other chapters, manga lovers will need to purchase a subscription.

Kagurabachi chapter 22 recap

The chapter begins with Hakuri bawling over Chihiro's traumatic backstory. Chihiro then meets Char and Hinao at their new hideout. The protagonist apologizes to Hinao for having to take care of Char while he was gone.

However, she doesn't mind it since she has nothing better to do, especially with her shop being in the ruins. When Char tries to heal Chihiro, he asks her to heal Hakuri's swollen face instead.

After a few exchanges of words, Hakuri reveals the location of Shinuchi. According to him, every item for the Rakuzaichi auction is stored in his family's "storehouse."

Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

While he and other members of the Sazanami family have been to that place, its actual location is known only to the family's head, Kyora Sazanami, who is also Hakuri's father.

Later, Hiyuki and Tafuku go to the Kamunabi's Tokyo HQ to apologize for their failure to retrieve the Sacred Blades from Chihiro. They also learn that the Kamunabi don't want their military expertise to retrieve the Shinuchi from the Rakuzaichi auction.

Rather, they want to do it diplomatically by bidding in the auction. Elsewhere, Kyora Sazanami is seen on a phone call with an unidentified person, who has the other four Sacred Blades.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Sazanami boss asks them about their actual motive behind putting the Shinuchi up for auction and also talks about the existence of the seventh Sacred Blade.

During the phone call, the unidentified person asks Kyora whether he can defeat someone with a Sacred Blade. He says that even though he can't defeat such a person, he won't let the Shinuchi go into the hands of dissidents.

Following that, Kyora Sazanami returns home, where he is ambushed by Chihiro and Shiba. The chapter ends with him activating his sorcery powers to face off his opponents.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 23 (speculative)

Kyora Sazanami activates his sorcery (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 23 will likely explore Chihiro Rokuhira and Shiba teaming up against Kyora Sazanami. As such, the chapter may finally showcase Shiba's battle abilities, which have been shrouded in mystery til now.

Aside, it will be interesting to see what type of abilities Kyora Sazanami has, considering he's the head of the family. Notably, chapter 19 highlighted Hakuri Sazanami trying to showcase a similar sorcery power by chanting "Isou."

However, the move failed mainly due to his lack of talent as a sorcerer. Considering Kyora has a similar move, Kagurabachi chapter 23 may finally show what "Isou" truly means.

There's also a possibility that the chapter may delve into Hiyuki's perspective, where she will reveal her next objective. Even though the Kamunabi has stated they don't require her military expertise, she might still go to the Rakuzaichi on her own.

