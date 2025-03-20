Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124: What to expect

With the reappearance of Kikoru Shinomiya in the previous issue, fans are expecting Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 to see the pair team up and begin taking on Meireki together. While at least part of the issue should see their fight begin, the needed explanation behind Kikoru wielding two Numbers Weapons simultaneously will likely precede this.

While fans are likewise desperate for spoilers, a major complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. This approach makes it naturally averse to the creation of a reliable spoiler process, which typically relies on early printing in paper magazines. Likewise, it’s almost certain that fans do not get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124.

That being said, it’s relatively obvious what Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124’s main focus will likely be, even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue. Following a relatively brief flashback explanation of how Kikoru came to wield an apparent copy of Numbers Weapon 1, the issue will likely end by beginning Kafka and Kikoru’s fight.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 to see Kikoru and Kafka team up and try to take Meireki down

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 should open up with a focus on Kafka Hibino as he reacts in shock to Kikoru Shinomiya’s arrival. He’ll likely argue with her over comms that it’s too dangerous and she needs to retreat immediately, prompting her to argue in turn while taking shots at Meireki. Gen Narumi will likely intervene here, telling Kafka it’s fine since she has Numbers Weapon 1 as a flashback begins explaining how she came to wield it.

The flashback should reveal that Kikoru was found to be compatible with both her mother’s Numbers Weapon 4, and Narumi’s Numbers Weapon 1. She’ll likely be confirmed here as the first person in history to show signs of dual compatibility, with Narumi excited as he realizes he’s discovered his successor. He’ll likely order that a copy of Numbers Weapon 1 is made specifically for Kikoru, in case it’s needed for the coming battle.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 124 should end with a few additional flashback panels making it clear that Kikoru has trained to use both of her Numbers Weapons simultaneously. As focus returns to the present, she’ll likely be doing just that as Narumi finishes explaining the situation to Kafka. Kikoru, meanwhile, will likely shout at Kafka to focus as she starts to see opportunities to attack via Numbers Weapon 1’s abilities.

While Kafka takes advantage of these openings, Kikoru will likely get some internal dialogue here where she speaks to both her mother and father. She’ll likely promise to make them proud before going in for an attack herself, landing one at the same time Kafka does. Other Defense Force members and civilians will likely be seen watching in awe, with Keiji Itami calling them the future of the Defense Force and asking the late Isao if he’s proud of his daughter.

Meireki, meanwhile, will likely be seen as struggling and growing frustrated due to being overwhelmed, moving erratically as a result. Kikoru will likely notice this and give Kafka some sort of signal to prepare for a massive combination attack from them. The issue will likely end on this blow landing, with some immediate indication being given that Meireki suffered significant damage.

