Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 is set to release on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. As Mina Ashiro sets up for what could be the kill shot on the Meireki Era Mega Monster, fans wait with bated breath to see what the series’ immediate future looks like.

While spoilers are unlikely to be made available given the digital publication nature of the series, various official sources have provided official release info for the next installment. Follow along as this article explains the officially confirmed release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 release date and time

Kikoru Shinomiya will likely reach her combative limit in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 is set to release at 12AM JST on Friday, May 9, 2025. Most international fans will thus see the issue become available sometime during the day on Thursday, May 8. A very small portion of global readers will see the issue become available very early on Friday morning like Japanese viewers. The exact time of release will vary by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, May 9, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126

Kaiju No. 9's shielding ability may prove too powerful for Kafka and co in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shuieisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. MANGA Plus and Viz Media’s website offer free viewings of the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based platform which allows readers access to series in their entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 began where the last issue ended, with Kikoru Shinomiya promising to free her father Isao as she attacked Meireki. Soshiro Hoshina pointed out the efficacy of her clairvoyance with Numbers Weapon 1 as she continued anticipating Meireki’s attacks and stopping them. Kafka Hibino’s attacks were also shown to be doing serious damage. However, Kikoru then began overheating, with Hoshina saying she wouldn’t last for long.

Kafka then thought on how they could defeat Meireki, deciding they’d need to focus all of their power on a single attack to overcome No. 9’s shielding ability. Mina Ashiro chimed in to say she’d use the Keraunos to expose the core if the others could guide Meireki to the target area Konomi Okonogi had marked. Kikoru agreed to this plan, and began searching through the fused monster cores and pathways to find Meireki’s real core.

Her power then began decreasing as she had a flashback which revealed that she understood why her dad was so strict with her all along. Since her mother had died, Isao decided to be strict with and push their daughter in her place. Kikoru then found the core at that moment, sharing the info with the others before being attacked. The issue ended with Kafka pushing Meireki into place as Mina was already in position and waiting to fire the Keraunos.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 should begin with a focus on Mina Ashiro as she fires the Keraunos at Meireki. However, what happens from here is difficult to predict, as it’ll effectively signal whether the manga is or is not ending anytime soon. The more likely path seems to be that Meireki will somehow survive the combination attack, especially with how focus has recently been shifted off of Kafka.

More specifically, Mina and Kafka’s attack will likely prove successful, with their failure point being some sort of additional core or survivability from Meireki. If this is the case, the monster will most likely retreat and evacuate with the help of the revived Kaiju. The issue should then end with Kafka and the others lamenting their loss as The Last Wave Arc officially ends.

