Kakashi, Itachi, and other Naruto characters invade Jujutsu Kaisen to save Nanami in insane fanmade crossover

While a crossover between Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen isn't something that fans expect to see anytime soon, many have often wondered how a fight between the characters of the two franchises would go down.

Fortunately for audiences, a crossover between the two popular series has been made possible via a recent fanmade crossover that saw some of the titular characters from the Naruto series invade the chaotic world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Given that crossovers between franchises aren't really that common in the anime industry these days, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto were ecstatic to witness their favorite characters go up against each other in a series of dream matchups.

The worlds of Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto collide in the latest fanmade crossover

A recent fanmade crossover between the worlds of Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto was a dream come true for fans of the two franchises.

Originally uploaded on YouTube, the fanmade video saw several Naruto characters, like Kakashi Hatake, Sakura Haruno, Sasuke Uchiha, Obito Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha, and Naruto Uzumaki himself, enter the cursed world of Jujutsu Kaisen and face off against some of the biggest villains of the latter franchise.

The crossover started off with Kakashi Hatake stopping Mahito from killing Kento Nanami during the Shibuya arc. Kakashi was then joined by his Team 7 student, Sakura Haruno, who joined the battle against the Special Grade Cursed Spirit.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

However, Kakashi wasn't the only one who got to tussle with Mahito, as even Obito Uchiha entered the fray and completely dominated the Cursed Spirit in a battle that perhaps no one ever thought of witnessing.

The most interesting part of this crossover was undoubtedly when Uraume faced off against Itachi Uchiha. Their brief fight saw the former try and use their ice powers against the Clan Killer, only to miserably fail and get trapped inside a Genjutsu, similar to how Itachi tortured Kakashi during their first fight.

In the final fight of the exhilarating crossover, Naruto Uzumaki faced off against Ryomen Sukuna. Although the crossover ended before their fight could actually take place, Naruto was seen using the Six Paths Sage Mode against the King of Curses, which is undoubtedly one of his strongest forms.

How fans reacted to the Jujutsu Kaisen x Naruto crossover

Expand Tweet

Given how smooth and high-quality the fight scenes of the crossover looked, fans of the two popular franchises showered the creator of the video with an immense amount of praise and appreciation for bringing the two universes together.

Apart from all the praise, fans of Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus wasted no time in declaring that any character who goes up against Itachi Uchiha automatically loses due to his extremely broken abilities.

"This is fye btw,whoever is fighting Itachi has automatically lost."

Another fan tweeted that the quality of the animation was fantastic and that the entire crossover was nothing short of incredible. This statement is certainly true, since the top-notch quality of the crossover video further elevated the hypothetical fights.

"The quality of the animation is crazy. The crossover is incredible."

The crossover between the two franchises was extremely well-received (image via Pierrot)

Another fan praised the original creator of the crossover video, saying that some people are just too talented. The creator of the video undoubtedly has a great deal of talent, seeing as to how they managed to bring the entire crossover to life while maintaining such seamless animation quality.

"Some people are just too talented."

Lastly, another fan not only praised the crossover video, but they also went on to say how the video showcasing that the Jujutsu Kaisen characters being dominated by the characters from Kishimoto's franchise was actually true, taking the power levels and feats of the characters into consideration.

"This is hella good holy (Also pretty much showing how Naruto verse is no diffing jjk verse is wicked work but true)."

Given that no fan of the two franchises ever saw such a crossover happen, it's safe to say that it was a welcome surprise for pretty much everyone. Such crossovers are always a treat for the fanbases involved, as they bring such scenarios to life that fans could only dream of witnessing.

Related Links:

The worst Hokage might not be who everyone thinks

Fans claim "war arc is underrated" after discovering this hidden Third Hokage detail

Granny Ogami could end Sukuna faster than any other Jujutsu Kaisen character

5 ways Gege is ruining Jujutsu Kaisen (& 5 ways his writing is genius)