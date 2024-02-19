Naruto fans claim "war arc is underrated" after discovering this hidden Third Hokage detail

Despite being the biggest and most pivotal arc of the entirety of the Naruto franchise, the Fourth Great Ninja War arc is often deemed as one of the most controversial and hated arcs of the series. While opinions may certainly vary among the fans, it cannot be denied that the War arc did in fact, suffer from its fair share of problems.

That said, the Fourth Great Ninja War arc also had a lot of iconic and unforgettable moments that fans still look back on, to this day. One such moment would be when Hiruzen Sarutobi, the late Third Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, found out about the death of his son, Asuma Sarutobi, through Naruto Uzumaki's emotions.

Naruto: Fans point out a subtle yet devastating detail about Hiruzen Sarutobi in the Fourth Great Ninja War arc

Hiruzen Sarutobi met his end at the hands of Orochimaru in the first part of the Naruto series. However, he was eventually brought back from the dead by the latter, along with the other three Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village in the Fourth Great Ninja War arc.

The four of them were initially revived for the sole purpose of answering Sasuke's questions so that he could find his own path. However, they eventually joined the battlefield and played a major role in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

In a recent post on X, a fan pointed out a subtle yet devastating detail about Hiruzen Sarutobi that led many to look back fondly on the War arc of Naruto: Shippuden series.

The detail highlighted by the original poster refers to the moment when Ino Yamanaka used her jutsu to connect and communicate with the shinobi alliance. This led everyone to experience Naruto's thoughts and feelings.

Most of it was focused on his pain and suffering during his childhood days. Following that, by the end, Naruto reflected on the death of Asuma Sarutobi and the impact it had on him and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Since Hiruzen Sarutobi was also present at the scene, he was able to experience Naruto's thoughts as well. Finding out about his son's death in such a manner caused Hiruzen a great deal of sorrow and regret, as he grimly looked down upon learning about the event.

While it's not exactly a particularly memorable moment of the Fourth Great Ninja War, Hiruzen learning about his son's death through Naruto was a subtle yet heartbreaking scene. As such, this scene led to several fans looking back fondly on the War arc, with some even calling it underrated.

Although it's not the best storyline of the series by any means, the War arc certainly had its moments. It featured some of the best fights of the entire franchise, which stand out as the highlight of the series to this day.

However, the arc was also riddled with a lot of problems. A major one could be entirely attributed to its length. While the entire War arc is said to have taken place over the course of a handful number of days, its overall length was almost a third of the entire series.

As such, a lot of fans grew tired of the pacing and felt that the arc had overstayed its welcome. The revelation of Kaguya Otsutsuki and the execution of Madara's death were two of the lowest points of the arc. Fans were thrown off-guard by the twist and felt that it was an underwhelming way to send off a character like Madara Uchiha.

Fans look back on the heartbreaking moment when Hiruzen learned about his son's death

There were a lot of fans who were saddened upon reliving this heartbreaking detail about Hiruzen Sarutobi learning about his son's death through Naruto Uzumaki. Similarly, there were some who were completely unaware of the relationship between Asuma Sarutobi and the Third Hokage. This can be attributed to the fact that their relationship as a family was never explored in depth.

However, at the end of the day, the fandom remained divided in their opinion on the Fourth Great Ninja War arc. Although there were a lot of fans who downplayed the arc for its length, pacing, and powerscaling issues, there were also others who recognized the flaws of the arc and enjoyed it for what it was.