Kara had more impact in Boruto than the Akatsuki had in Naruto

When it comes to interesting terrorist organizations, Naruto and Boruto have been blessed with several. These terrorist organizations have added depth to the story with their characters.

Ad

In Naruto Shippuden, for example, many arcs revolved around the Akatsuki, with the main ensemble constantly trying to catch them. The ending of Naruto Shippuden saw the Akatsuki achieve most of its plans, as it captured all the Tailed Beasts, and kicked off its Eye of the Moon plan.

The Boruto saga had Kara, and the organization also had large footprints throughout the series. Kara brought about the revival of the Otsutsuki. It also served as a tool to show viewers a world without Shinobi. The Scientific tools were proof that anyone could be a ninja.

Ad

Trending

Among fans of the Narutoverse, there is a hotly contested debate. The debate is between which organization had more impact in their respective stories. Many fans would like to say Akatsuki, as the organization was filled with people with aura, but the right answer is Kara. Kara didn’t just shape Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, their hand can still be seen in Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Ad

Why did Kara have more impact in Boruto than the Akatsuki in Naruto

The Akatsuki started as a peace-seeking organization (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Akatsuki being regarded more than Kara can be boiled down to aesthetics and nostalgia. Everything about the Akatsuki oozed aura, an aura that no organization in anime comes close to, except the Phantom Troupe in Hunter X Hunter. The rings, the black cloaks with red clouds, and their painted nails. It was a sight that sparked intrigue and excitement. There is also an element of nostalgia to things.

Ad

Naruto is a blast from the past, a warm, beautiful blast, for that matter, and everything from it is looked at with a golden lens. The Akatsuki was one of the fine things that came from Naruto. To many fans of the Narutoverse, they can do no wrong. However, their impact is not as heavy as that of Kara.

Kara didn’t have the most notable characters in its ranks, but a handful of characters from the organization are responsible for many events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The first thing Kara did was to advance science in the story.

Ad

Most of the advancements in science in the story have Kara’s fingerprints all over them. The organization was able to spearhead Isshiki’s return, and Isshiki was one of the biggest villains.

Kara held so much sway in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki, being an Otsutsuki, is also a result of Kara. They prepared him to be Isshiki’s successor, alongside Code, a major headache in Two Blue Vortex. Even Kashin Koji’s abilities are due to Kara’s scientific work, the same as Eida and Daemon.

Ad

The Akatsuki’s plans in Naruto were not as far-reaching as Kara's were. While the Akatsuki harmed the Hidden Villages, they didn’t cause systemic change at the level Kara did. This is why Kara supersedes the Akatsuki when it comes to influence.

Final thoughts

Another key difference between Kara and Akatsuki is that the former can be classified as a secret society. This distinction is key when looking at both organizations, as Kara is a secret society that allows all sorts of people into its ranks. Akatsuki didn’t have that luck, as they couldn’t let anyone into their organization easily.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More