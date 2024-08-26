Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc episode 8 will air on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime) for Japanese audiences, and Netflix will stream it worldwide. The show is being adapted by the studio I.G. Production.

The most recent episode ended the conflict between Dalmatiman and Black Hole, with the latter taking the life of the former. This event showed the true intent of the Devil Chojin, much to Terryman's frustration. The remainder of the episode focused on Atlantis fighting with Marlinman, providing more details of the past fight the challenger had with Robin Mask in the original series.

This series is an adaptation of the 2011 manga and serves as a direct sequel to the original Kinnikuman series of the 70s and 80s. This serves as a reestablishment of the original story's lore and plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kinnikuman series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc episode 8 release date and times for all regions

Marlinman in the most recent episode (Image via Production I.G.)

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8 will be released on September 1, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The release times for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:30 am Sunday September 1, 2024 Central Time 9:30 am Sunday September 1, 2024 Eastern Time 10:30 am Sunday September 1, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Sunday September 1, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Sunday September 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Sunday September 1, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Sunday September 1, 2024 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Monday September 2, 2024

Where to watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8?

Suguru in the most recent episode (Image via Production I.G.)

Fans in Japan can watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8 on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime).

Fans overseas will also have the chance to watch the English-subbed rendition of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8 on Netflix. The streaming service requires a subscription fee to access its content.

Recap of the previous episode

The episode starts with the end of the battle between the Perfect Large Numbers, Dalmatiman, and the Devil Chojin, Black Hole, with the latter taking the life of the former before he could eliminate himself. This moment shocked Terryman to his very core, even going as far as disowning Buffaloman because of this, since the Devil Chojin highlighted that they came here to kill the Perfect Chojin once and for all.

The remainder of the episode was heavily focused on the battle that one of the Perfect Large Numbers, Marlinman, was going up against the Devil Chojin Atlantis, with the latter remembering one of the major arcs within the original manga when he fought Robin Mask. This battle showed both characters pushing each other to their limits, with Atlantis aiming to stay on land and not go on water because he has the edge.

However, one of the most memorable moments in the episode was when Marlinman mocked Robin Mask, with Atlantis stating that while he is an evil creature, he is not going to let anyone disgrace his battle with the Justice Chojin. The episode ends with a cliffhanger, showing Atlantis being cornered by a member of the Perfect Large Numbers.

What to expect in Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8?

Marlinman and Atlantis fighting in the most recent episode (Image via Production I.G.)

There is a good chance that Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8 will show a bit of Kinnikuman's fight with one of the Perfect Large Numbers, Peek A Boo.

However, it is also likely that the battle between Marlinman and Atlantis is going to have a conclusion since the last episode ended with the cliffhanger of the latter being cornered, so there is perhaps a chance of him getting payback.

