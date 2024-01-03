Kishimoto is setting up Boruto to become the next Itachi (and the theory proves it)

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has yet to catch up to the manga, and it’s safe to say that the story has progressed substantially. The manga is currently at the stage where the time skip has taken place, and the characters have become much stronger. Characters like Kawaki and Sarada have also aged considerably and now resemble fully-grown adults.

Another character who has grown and started training as a full-fledged shinobi is Himawari Uzumaki. She is now training with other shinobis her age and excelling as well. With the way things are, the Uzumaki siblings are being compared to Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha from the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden series. Per speculations, fans have reason to believe that the manga is setting up Boruto as the next Itachi Uchiha.

Disclaimer: This article will explore a fan theory and is, therefore, speculative in nature. Furthermore, the article contains spoilers from the Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Understanding the parallels between Boruto, Himawari, Itachi, and Sasuke

The protagonist as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Himawari and Boruto are siblings, much like Sasuke and Itachi. In this case, Himawari is similar to Sasuke as per the fan theories that crop up on various platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). As shown in the Naruto series, Sasuke lost his parents because of his brother’s actions.

Itachi killed his entire clan because of a convoluted plan that Danzo Shimura hatched. Similarly, the entire village is under the assumption that Naruto and Hinata are dead. Additionally, Eida altered people’s memories, making it look like it was Boruto who went rogue and killed his parents.

Another reason why fans believe that Naruto’s son is the next Itachi is because of his abilities. In a recent chapter from the Two Blue Vortex manga, he learned every technique Sasuke mastered over the years and how Uchiha clan members fight. He was able to learn all of this in just two years.

Sasuke also acknowledged his talent and called him a genius. Itachi Uchiha was also considered a genius. He was an Anbu Black Ops captain at the tender age of 12. Itachi had the wisdom and maturity that a Hokage would need at a very young age, which showed his caliber as a ninja. Despite his brilliance, Boruto also knows that Himawari has the highest potential compared to others.

Himawari as seen in the anime and manga series (Image via Shueisha/Studio Pierrot)

Since we don’t know where Himawari lives, it could be that she is living with Kawaki. This assumption relies on the fact that Eida also altered Himawari’s memories. Kawaki could also have reinforced the idea that it was her brother who killed her parents.

Himawari seems to be confused and finds it hard to believe that her brother killed her parents. However, the thorough reinforcement and altered memories could lead to Himawari fighting her brother. These are some reasons why fans believe Boruto is the next Itachi in the manga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.