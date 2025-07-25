Kishimoto wrote himself into a corner with Hashirama in Naruto

The first iteration of Naruto was a grounded anime series about ninjas, featuring battles that were not over-the-top. In the original Naruto, a lot of battles were decided by tactics. This is why a weak Naruto was able to contend with ninjas who had more ninjutsu expertise than he had. This was because the battles were not decided by brawn, but by brain.

One of the clearest examples of this was Naruto's battle with Kiba. The ninja took advantage of Kiba's keen sense of smell and used that to defeat him. Another example of this is during Neji's fight. Naruto took advantage of his large chakra reserves and kept on throwing his clones at Neji.

Eventually, Neji's tiredness wins, and Naruto defeats him using a surprise attack. Where the power scaling gets out of hand is at the end of Naruto and the beginning of Shippuden.

Once Orochimaru attacks Konoha and uses the Edo Tensei, the structure of the series changes. The ability to bring the ninja whose battle prowess could reshape an environment was something that Kishimoto didn't thoroughly think about.

Hashirama was introduced incorrectly by Kishimoto, and his subsequent actions in the series didn't help, as they left one gaping question: How did someone whose cells were essentially immortal die? Another question that arises in the minds of viewers is the extent of Hashirama's power.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and may contain spoilers.

Why Hashirama’s character is a flaw by Kishimoto in Naruto

Hashirama is revered because of Madara's abilities (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The introduction to Hashirama's character in the series is in his Edo Tensei form. When Orochimaru uses him, viewers do not understand how powerful the ninja is; he even seems mediocre.

Around that time, viewers are shown the Valley of the End and learn that it is the result of a battle between Hashirama and Madara. Kishimoto starts backing himself into a corner here. If Hashirama was strong enough to change the topography of a place, why were his attacks on Hiruzen so feeble?

This question is later answered in Shippuden, as it is said that Orochimaru's Edo Tensei was imperfect. As the series progresses, more lore is thrown about Hashirama. Viewers see someone whose cells can control a Jinchūriki.

Hashirama using Sage mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This raises interest in viewers about Hashirama, and what drives the interest to a fever pitch is when Kabuto resurrects Madara during the Fourth Ninja War. Madara is a one-man army who defeats the Five Kage alone and then stomps over the two main characters.

For Madara to have this much power, it means that Hashirama, his antidote, must be godlike. However, Hashirama's return in the series is anything but disappointing. An excuse is given about him being resurrected at less than full power, but it is still frustrating seeing how quickly Madara overwhelmed him. This was the final corner in which Kishimoto put himself in.

How does a character with the ability to heal from any wound and with Sage Mode ability get overwhelmed so easily?

Kishimoto could never fully convey the extent of Hashirama's abilities due to the strength he portrayed in Madara. He dispatched Madara shoddily using Zetsu, and this was because there was no well-written way he could take him out. If he had introduced Hashirama, he would have had to find another way to eliminate him.

Conclusions

Hashirama is another indication that Kishimoto is losing control of the story, rather than maintaining it. The more he introduced powerful feats, the more he was forced to balance them by introducing other characters who could do something equally as powerful. This is why he has to suddenly give Sakura a power-up, as it won't be balanced with her two teammates having excess power.

