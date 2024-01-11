Koby's ultimate role in One Piece has been destined from the start

Koby was first introduced in One Piece as the timid caretaker on Alvida's ship. His life changed when Luffy helped him escape and inspired him to become an exemplary Marine. Since then, Koby has surprised and delighted readers with his rise to the rank of a Marine Captain through sheer determination and hard work.

However, a recent incident where he was abducted by the Blackbeard Pirates and taken to Pirate Island has raised questions about his relevance. While it could have been an opportunity for Koby to demonstrate his abilities, the situation escalated to a point where Garp had to step in and conduct a rescue operation. This operation was challenging and came at a significant cost to the Marines.

Thus, fans have been speculating about Koby's potential future trajectory. A recent fan theory claims that Koby could have a character arc in which he becomes a Marine Admiral.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece fan theory sketches out Koby’s journey to becoming a Marine Admiral

Koby before he got kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

X user Typical Joe @3SkullJoe has put forward an interesting theory about Koby's future relevance in One Piece. The theory begins with Pirate Island, where Garp rashly intervened to rescue Koby from the Blackbeard Pirates. While Koby and others had managed to flee, Garp was left behind.

It is speculated that Koby will likely report this event to Akainu. Given the Marines' defeat, Akainu might not be happy and could seek advice from Sengoku to plan their next steps. The most probable course of action would be to launch a rescue operation to save Garp. Sengoku might have led the mission himself and consequently met his death.

At the same time, it is speculated that Koby, along with the SWORD, a covert Special Force of the Marines consisting of Marines who have officially resigned but continue to operate undercover, might embark on a mission to rescue their captain, Drake, whose current whereabouts are not known.

Drake as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory suggests that he might have pursued the CP0, considering there could be a link between him and Guernica. They were seen to be in conflict in Wano despite being part of the World Government.

However, even after being rescued, it is likely that he will not return to the organization as his cover was blown in Wano. This will pave the way for Koby to assume the SWORD's new leadership role. One of Koby's first and most important tasks would be to confront the Cross Guild, an organization that poses a significant threat to the Marines.

Koby will infiltrate the Cross Guild, taking on the role of Alvida's cabin boy once more. This would enable him to get close to Buggy, Crocodile, and Mihawk and possibly discover their intention to go after the One Piece. For that, they would need to acquire the missing Road Poneglyph, which is believed to be at Whole Cake Island.

Buggy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Whole Cake Island, situated at the strategic center of the four Yonko territories, would also interest the Marines. If Koby reports Buggy's plans to Akainu, it could lead to the Marines intercepting the Cross Guild, thereby transforming Whole Cake Island into a war zone.

It is speculated that the Marines will emerge victorious, and Koby, for his efforts, will be promoted to Vice Admiral. However, the Cross Guild will not leave empty-handed either, as they will secure the Road Poneglyph.

Next, the story shifts to Elbaf, the next destination of the Straw Hat Pirates, as revealed by Oda. A showdown between Kuzan and Koby is also anticipated to occur on this island. Koby's brand of justice, Honest Justice, will impress Kuzan despite losing the battle. Kuzan will resolve to join the Marines again and stop Blackbeard.

Kuzan as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the conclusion of the Elbaf arc, the story will enter its final phase, with the Final War on the horizon. If an Admiral falls before or during the war, there is a high chance that Koby will be promoted to the rank of Admiral.

While the sequence of events remains unpredictable, at some point, possibly after he has become an Admiral, Koby will confront Luffy. Moreover, he is expected to become a leading figure in the reformed world at the end of One Piece.

The theory seems reasonable, but certain details appear far-fetched, and only time will tell if they come true. Koby infiltrating the Cross Guild is one such example. The group has a 5-star reward on his head worth 500,000,000 berries. Thus, they know who he is.

The other is his meteoric rise to the rank of Admiral which appears hasty. There are two other good Marines whom readers have been rooting for, Vice-Admiral Smoker and Admiral Fujitora, who also deserve recognition.