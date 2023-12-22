One Piece already revealed why The Cross Guild will rediscover the lost Road Poneglyph

One Piece fans have actively been theorizing about the location of the last Road Poneglyph, which is key to discovering Laugh Tale. Readers know that the Straw Hats have already located three of the four Poneglyphs.

A common consensus is that the final Road Poneglyph is in Elbaf, the belief has only been reinforced since since Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the Straw Hats will indeed visit this island.

Going by this theory, if Kid had successfully defeated Shanks, he could have been the first to find the One Piece treasure's location. He would also be the first to have embarked on his quest to become the Pirate King ahead of everyone else.

On the other hand, since Luffy is the protagonist of the series, fans are rooting for him to become the Pirate King. With him going to Elbaf, it would seem that he would find the Road Poneglyph there.

A recent theory offers a different perspective. It does not necessarily suggest that Buggy will become the Pirate King, but it does propose that he could be one of the first to find the missing Poneglyph.

Why the Cross Guild has the resources and power to find One Piece before others

The Cross Guild as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

A new One Piece fan theory posted by X user Typical Joe @3SkullJoe hints at the possibility of the Cross Guild acquiring a new ally. However, before that, the theorist takes a look at what made Roger a Pirate King: wealth, fame, and power.

The Cross Guild has already gained fame by instituting a bounty system against Navy soldiers, but they still have to prove their dominance. This will require them to amass more wealth.

The most straightforward way for the Cross Guild to make money is by claiming the bounties they have placed on Navy soldiers. Also, a significant amount of money, i.e. a portion of Whitebeard's fortune, is expected to come from Buckingham Stussy placing a bounty on Ryokugyu to save Weevil.

Mihawk as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Mihawk will almost certainly have to take matters into his own hands and battle the Admiral, establishing the strength of the Cross Guild.

Once the mission is complete, Buckingham Stussy and Weevil are expected to join the Cross Guild. Given that Stussy is a former member of the MADS, she is also expected to join Judge and Caesar in Neo-MADS.

Through Buckingham Stussy, the Cross Guild could potentially establish a link with Neo-MADS, significantly boosting their power. In return for the Cross Guild’s sponsorship, Neo-MADS will supply them with weapons. The alliance between Buggy and Caesar may appear insignificant, but it might put Buggy back in the race for One Piece.

The final Road Poneglyph

Road Poneglyph as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Of late, several key figures in the series have shown their readiness to get their hands on the One Piece. Shanks, for instance, announced to Benn Beckman that they should set out to find Roger’s treasure. Blackbeard has obtained Law’s Road Poneglyph transcript implying that he is eagerly preparing, and Buggy has also expressed his desire to become the Pirate King.

According to X user @3SkullJoe, there is a straightforward way for Buggy to acquire the Road Poneglyphs, including the one that is not yet found.

Buggy has a clear path to the Road Poneglyphs, including one that has yet to be discovered. For instance, Buggy has already existing ties with Momonosuke and Hiyori that he could leverage.

This could perhaps result in his being welcomed as an esteemed guest in Wano, granting him access to the Road Poneglyph. Buggy had also visited Zou during his time under Roger and had formed a connection with the Mink tribe.

Regarding the third Road Poneglyph, with the Big Mom Pirates now in disarray, Whole Cake Island should be relatively easy to infiltrate.

Shanks and Buggy when they were youngsters as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, the One Piece theorist speculates that Whole Cake Island might soon become a battleground. It would be between the Cross Guild led by Buggy, and the Navy led by Akain, and Law and Kid, who need the Road Poneglyph transcripts to fulfill their dreams. Meanwhile, Akain would want to convert the island into a Navy territory due to its strategic positioning.

The final Poneglyph is said to be with the Man Marked by Flames. The identity of this man remains unknown, and there have been theories suggesting that the man might be Saul or Dragon.

The theorist anticipates a race to find this mystery man in the near future. The Cross Guild will have to compete with Blackbeard, Kid, Law, and others in this race. With their manpower and possible technological edge from partnering with Neo-MADS, they have a good chance of succeeding.