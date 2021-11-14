Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch and more

As Komi Can’t Communicate continues to entertain the masses, fans eagerly await the release of episode seven. Komi Can’t Communicate follows Shouko Komi on her first day at an elite private high school. A place where she receives surprising popularity. Komi’s classmates perceive her to have refined beauty and elegance. Hitohito Tadano discovered that Komi has communication problems. Thus, he is going to help her in her quest to find 100 friends.

While it’s a challenge for Komi to make friends, she continues to put her best efforts into gaining more friends other than Tadano. With the release of Komi Can’t Communicate Episode Seven nearing, here’s what you need to know about it.

Kom Can’t Communicate Episode 7 release date and where to watch

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode Seven, titled The Pool, is chartered to be released on November 18, 2021, on Netflix. The original episode is slated for release at 12.00 AM (JST). Komi Can’t Communicate Episode Seven’s other release times are as follows:

Pacific Time: 8.00 AM, November 18, 2021

Central Time: 10.00 AM, November 18, 2021

Eastern Time: 11.00 AM, November 18, 2021

British Time: 4.00 PM, November 18, 2021

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode Seven can be watched on Funimation, Netflix and Youtube.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 7 spoilers

Komi Can’t communicate Episode Seven begins with Tadano wondering why Komi arrived early at school. Komi then writes a message to Tadano, telling him that jokes and laughter better communicate, indicating that Komi wants Tadano to teach her how to crack jokes. Komi wrote the first joke, which unfortunately did not make sense. Tadano informed her that jokes are funny, especially when someone tells them. Komi then shuts the door and tries to tell Tadano a joke through the cellphone. Tadano notices that she is trying to tell a “yo mama joke”.

He then tries to tell Komi a joke which disappoints Osano when he says the cat trips and falls. On the other hand, Komi thought it was the funniest thing she’s ever heard and burst out laughing. Osano realizes that none of the jokes are working and decides to go shopping in the mall with Asagri and Tamai. They wonder if Komi has ever been to the mall and what clothes she would prefer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Komi has never been to the mall due to her shyness and fear. Her mother usually picks up clothes for her. The trio was surprised since they assumed that girls liked to pick stuff out for themselves. But in Komi’s case, her mother always went to the mall, got the things she wanted, and matched them. Osano decided that Komi would get rid of that fear once they got to the mall.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar