Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2: Release date, what to expect and more

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 is off to a good start with the first episode of season 2 airing on April 7, 2022. The series picks up from manga chapter Communication 86 and focuses on the characters’ lives as winter approaches and their first year of high school comes to an end. Episode 1 showed Najimi already being excited for vacations, Christmas and New Year, and simultaneously depressed about having to face the exams that come along with winter and the end of the year.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 release date and where to watch

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

The broadcast starts today in Japan!



Netflix streaming outside of Japan on April 27!



More: Komi Can't Communicate Season 2The broadcast starts today in Japan!Netflix streaming outside of Japan on April 27!More: komisan-official.com Komi Can't Communicate Season 2The broadcast starts today in Japan! Netflix streaming outside of Japan on April 27!✨More: komisan-official.com https://t.co/fNvnHhRpDm

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to air in Japan on April 14, 2022. Season 2 of the anime will be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide from April 27, 2022 onwards, and season 2 episode 2 will air approximately around May 4, 2022.

Episode 2 is set to have several sub-parts as usual, the titles for which have been revealed. The titles for the four sub-parts are Typhoon, Cat Cafe, Fantasies, and The Love Game in that order.

Episode 1 recap

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 began with Komi Shoko waking up in the morning to a text message from Najimi. The segment, titled Winter Arrives, focused on Shoko walking to school and Najimi pressing their cold hands onto her cheeks to startle Shoko, a prank she played on Tadano soon after. Najimi’s monolog acted as a brief but efficient metanarrative of everything that happened in season 1 and their disappointment at Shoko having made just twelve friends in six months, anticipating the arrival of new characters in season 2.

The very next segment, Delinquent, introduced the misunderstood and anxious Katai Makoto, who resembled an angry delinquent on the outside. Tadano’s “spidey-senses” kicked into motion as he correctly judged what Katai was like under his appearance and offered to show him around school. Katai, like everyone else, misunderstood Shoko, imagining her to initially be cold and intimidating, and later on, ironically, to be a master of communication.

The next segment, Studying at Nakanaka’s House, showcased a rivalry between Nakanaka and Yamai vying for Shoko’s friendship, till she placated them and the study session turned into another video game-hangout session with friends.

The final subpart of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 was Final Exam, which became the scene for an adorably innocent interaction between Shoko and Tadano. Shoko dropped her pencil, which Tadano noticed and dropped his own near hers and called out to the teacher, since she was unable to. She in turn noticed his lack of an eraser and broke her own, offering him one half. The interaction flustered both of them in the end, making both blush as they struggled to concentrate on the exam.

What to expect in season 2 episode 2

エイルイノ @eiruino

#anime #anitwt #KomiSan i like the new outro!! the artstyle is so cool and the animation is so smooth and realistic. i like the new outro!! the artstyle is so cool and the animation is so smooth and realistic.#anime #anitwt #KomiSan https://t.co/lPMZA9LRx0

The titles for the various segments of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2 gives us some clues about its content. The title Cat Cafe reminds us of Shoko’s love for cats and the segment will likely include some sort of cute interaction between Shoko and Tadano.

The Love Game might introduce Naruse Shisuto, the class narcissist who, according to the season 2 trailer, seeks to woo her. Katai will, in most probability, also become a recurring character, and might appear in the upcoming episode in hopes of becoming closer friends with Tadano.

Edited by Somava Das