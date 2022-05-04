Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5: Release date, what to expect, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 revolved around Shouko’s birthday and the spirit of Christmas. Amidst the snow and the holiday festivities, we got to see different sides of Shouko and her brother, as well as her birthday celebrations.

After a long single episode, season 2 episode 5 is set to return to its four-segment pattern. After Christmas, the focus will shift to new year celebrations and shrine visits, with a side of snowball fights.

[Spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 ahead.]

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 release date and speculations

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to air on TV Tokyo in Japan on May 5, 2022, at 00.00 JST. The anime is available on Netflix on a weekly basis, with Season 2 Episode 5 airing around May 25.

The titles of the four segments of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 are "Snowmen (Yukidaruma Desu)," "Snowball Fight (Yukigassen Desu)," "Year's End (Nenmatsu Desu)," and "New Year's Day (Gantan Desu)."

Recap of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4

Episode 4, “Merry Christmas,” was divided into two parts. First, Shouko receives a text from Najimi asking her to buy presents for all of her friends. The former takes her little brother Sousuke with her for shopping, and here, viewers saw her cute sisterly side. Indeed, Shouko is more candid and a little childish with him, a liberty she can only take with her younger brother.

After much pondering and Sousuke rejecting three of Shouko’s gift ideas, they settle on scarves as a gift. The former is forced to buy it for her, since he can speak if he chooses to. Sousuke’s voice actor is revealed to be Junya Enoki, but it was not a revelation since viewers heard him speak off-screen back in Season 1.

Elsewhere, Najimi, being the agent of chaos they are, sets the entire class onto a death game of choosing the perfect gift for Shouko’s birthday, which also falls on the 25th. After much debate, they settle on collectively buying Tadano’s choice of gift: A large, black, cat plush.

After the class arrives at the Komi residence, they go through with the party. They play the King’s game, where Shouko is dared to wear a Santa dress. After many such embarrassing and eccentric dares, Shouko dares everyone to get along.

She takes a seat beside Tadano, who completely misunderstands her feelings regarding himself. At some point, even her mother joins the game for a while.

Shouko has trouble relaying her feelings of gratitude to her friends verbally, so she waits till they have left her house before sending them a heartfelt text, thanking them for the gift. Episode 4 ends with Shouko hugging the plush, indicating that she enjoyed herself a lot.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5

Episode 5 will most likely cover chapters 89 -92 of the Komi Can’t Communicate manga. The first two segments cover Shouko and her friends having fun in the snow, and a subsequent snowball fight. The latter two parts will likely depict Shouko’s visit to the Komi family home.

The return of cousin Akira can be expected, as well as Shouko’s interactions with her grandmother. Viewers can also expect to see her in a traditional kimono once again for the shrine visit.

