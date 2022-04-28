Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 shows a surprise birthday celebration on Christmas Eve

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 3 ended with the promise of winter holidays ahead, and the possibility of a winter outing for Tadano and Shouko, and of course, with chances of Najimi popping up.

Season 2 episode 4 took viewers by pleasant surprise, with the episode being a “birthday special,” with Tadano, Najimi, and others surprising Shouko on her birthday. So, without further delay, here is everything that transpired in this latest episode.

Spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 ahead.

Highlights from Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 was deceptively titled “Merry Christmas,” leading viewers to expect a Christmas-themed episode, with the seasons’ characteristic jingling bells, presents, and snow. The episode does include a conventional Christmas atmosphere, but it is more focused on Shouko and her interactions.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 began with Shouko getting a call from Najimi on the morning of Christmas Eve. She was told that they would have a Christmas party at her house and asked her to buy presents within the set budget. She was unsure if she would be able to buy presents that everyone would like and dragged her brother Shosuke to the store with her.

After going through one ridiculous option after another, she finally settled on scarves that Shosuke spotted. He tried to run away, however, when Shouko attempted to go to the cashier and deal with the interaction on her behalf.

Alesiopdv @Alesiopdv

#KomiSan I really dont get the people that say Komi is a one note characther when we constantly see new sides of her like with her brother she turns into an adorable annoying pest XP I really dont get the people that say Komi is a one note characther when we constantly see new sides of her like with her brother she turns into an adorable annoying pest XP#KomiSan https://t.co/jK40mBlU1W

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 then shifted back to the Komi household as Shouko waited outside for her friends. They arrived and wished her a happy birthday in advance, having learnt from Tadano that Shouko’s birthday was on Christmas. They gave her a huge black kitten stuffed toy as a gift, and filed into her home awkwardly, unable to judge if she liked the present.

Tadano realized that Shouko had liked it but was overwhelmed, and tried to say something nice to make her smile but ended up simply reminding her to send everyone texts later on, thanking them.

Once inside, there was a frenzy over people trying to choose a seat so that they might get an opportunity to sit beside Shouko. Tadano, Najimi, Onemine, and Otori went ahead and sat down, while the others tried to guess where their beloved Komi-san might choose to sit.

Shouko was called over by her mother, however, to bring them snacks and drinks, with Tadano and Najimi going over to help.

Tadano returned to find his seat gone, opting to sit on the ground instead, and despite there being an empty spot left at the table for her, Shouko joined him. An embarrassed but pleased Tadano rationalized that she was embarrassed to sit in the place everyone prepared for her, ironically misreading her where her feelings for him were concerned.

They began playing a game where everyone was assigned sticks with numbers, and whoever got the stick denoting “King” could give any order they liked. Yamai cheated and was caught between her urge to order Shouko to do something lewd and asking for her contact number, finally controlling herself and going for the latter.

StardustNobody - BigBrainTakes @stardustanalyst Komi San is legitimately the best anime ever made Komi San is legitimately the best anime ever made https://t.co/QYzOFvZ9Nk

The game went on, and during Najimi's turn, they made Shouko wear a Santa costume. The episode sneaked in a blatant Code Geass reference through Nakanaka who tried to embarrass Yamai, but failed with the latter outsmarting her.

NekoHantā {Exams Arc} @NekoHunterD4



u already do that a lot with other men in your part time job lol #komisan u can do it tadanou already do that a lot with other men in your part time job lol #komisan u can do it tadanou already do that a lot with other men in your part time job lol https://t.co/GkC9q9z1dP

At one point Shouko’s mother joined in as well, asking numbers 4 and 9 to kiss. The two ended up being Tadano and Shinobino, with the latter blushing when Tadano kissed his cheek. When it was finally Shouko’s turn, she simply asked everyone to get along with each other.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 then abruptly shifted to the events of that morning, with Tadano musing over asking Shouko to hang out with him. Realizing it was her birthday the next day, he frantically called Najimi who immediately organized a shopping trip with all of them to find gifts for Shouko.

They turned it into a competition, with everyone trying to choose the best gift. Finally, it was Tadano’s choice that turned out to be the best, but it far exceeded their individual budgets so he suggested they give it as a gift from all of them.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 ended with them leaving her house and immediately revealing their dismay, thinking that she hadn’t liked the gift. But their spirits were promptly lifted as they all got a text from her, thanking them for remembering her birthday and reassuring them that she had liked the gift.

Omake

Komi Can't Communicate season 2 episode 4 also included an extra segment, showing Shouko and Shosuke’s interaction with the cashier. The lady asked if they were buying the scarves for home use, and Shouko immediately froze up.

Shosuke was the one who finally answered, with the narrator revealing that he could speak up when he wanted to. The segment also revealed that Shosuke was voiced by none other than Enoki Junya, the voice actor for Itadori Yuuji in Jujutsu Kaisen.

