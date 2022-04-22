Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 shows Tadano’s knack for understanding people and lands him a winter date

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 has begun and is proving to be a wholesome addition to the Spring 2022 shojo and slice-of-life anime repertoire. Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2 focused more on Komi Shouko as the first six months of high school passed and she grew comfortable in the company of close friends like Tadano, Najimi, Onemine, and even Nakanaka and Yamai.

Season 2 Episode 3 seemed to have shifted the focus towards Tadano and elaborated on the kind of person he was. So, here is a throwback to everything that happened in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 spoilers ahead.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 highlights

Tadano’s masterclass on understanding Shouko

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 began with the segment “Feelings,” and Tadano consoling Shouko after the teacher passed her over, calling out to another student to ask a question. Nakanaka noticed this and tried to get Tadano to guess her thoughts, which Tadano managed easily, having been a 'chuunibyou' himself at one point. She eventually disclosed that she wanted him to teach her how to accurately judge Shouko’s reactions and thoughts.

Yamai appeared out of nowhere and joined them, wanting to learn how to read Shouko’s reactions as well. The segment went through a series of moments in class where Tadano asked Nakanaka and Yamai to guess what Shouko was thinking, neither of them getting it right even once.

The guesses largely reflected their personal concept of "Komi-san" and while some guesses edged close, the rest were far off the mark. Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1 established the competitive rivalry between Nakanaka and Yamai, both fighting to prove that they knew Shouko better than the other.

Their competition finally ended when Shouko herself came up to them asking what they were doing, admitting that she saw them watching her and having fun talking to each other. While Nakanaka and Yamai were terrified, thinking Shouko was angry with them, Tadano recognized her wish to be included, suggesting they all go for tea together.

Ideal dates

The second segment, “Fantasies 2,” proved to be a sequel to the “Fantasies” segment in Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Episode 2. While none of the boys of the class were able to create a good scenario about dating Shouko, one of the boys announced confidently that he had finally managed to come up with a good story, intriguing even Tadano, who sat listening to them talking.

Their first fictional situation began with Onemine, with all three of them gushing over her calm and serene “big-sister” aura. Next on the list was Otori, with the boys charmed by her reassuring and laid-back demeanor, prompting one of them to say he wanted her to be his mother.

Tadano, while not directly part of the discussion, reacted positively to the first scenario, but seemed stunned by the second, mentally remarking that they looked exhausted.

A historical fantasy

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 then described what seemed to be the highlights of their game. The scenario turned out to be the most far-fetched of them all, set against a historical backdrop. The boy imagined himself as a feudal lord who was suddenly being attacked by assassins.

But before any of them managed to attack, Shouko revealed herself and challenged them to protect her husband, the feudal lord. The boy then revealed that it was the only context he could think of where he could be close to Shouko.

Katai wants to be friends

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 then moved on to its third segment, “Invitation to Lunch.” It began with Katai awkwardly lurking around, wanting to invite Tadano to have lunch with him. But as his anxiety caught up with him, his mental script fell apart, leaving him a stuttering mess and eventually asking if he could butt in. An embarrassed and awkward Katai immediately left. But the ever-observant Tadano recognized his attempts and called out to him and had lunch with him.

Shouko, intimidated by Katai and worried for Tadano, followed them. Katai mistook it for her overseeing his attempts at mastering communication skills. He tried to consciously act friendly and used tips from self-help books to initiate a conversation with Tadano (although that specific book was probably not suitable for this interaction).

Tadano noticed his dilemma and reassured him that he didn’t have to try so hard to please him. He told Katai to be himself around him, adding that he was happy with his company anyway.

Tadano then noticed Shouko, inviting her to join them and introduce her to Katai. He tried to explain that the other two were both socially awkward and would get along well, but Najimi did not let him, insisting that it was more interesting that way.

Shouko wants sweet potatoes

The final segment of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3, “Roasted Potatoes,” began in the Komi household when Shouko heard the telltale sound of a baked sweet potato truck outside. Her father, sensing her excitement, silently handed her some money as she made her way outside to find the truck.

The driver/sweet potato seller saw Shouko silently following his truck in his rearview and was initially terrified, thinking it was a ghost. He then stopped the car and asked if she wanted sweet potatoes, but in her nervousness, Shouko shook her head by mistake.

What ensued was a hilarious car chase where the sweet potato seller saw Shouko following him, but every time he stopped, she froze up and was unable to buy the snack. The man finally realized and asked her again and encouraged her, and she spent all the money buying baked snacks to take home.

Tadano’s musings and the promise of a winter date

Meanwhile, Tadano lay in bed musing over his lingering feelings from the cultural festival. He was first hit by the embarrassment of having the whole school see him in a maid costume, berating himself for being a stupid high-school boy.

The incident reminded him of Shouko’s expression when they danced together, and he realized that he has a crush on her. But he convinced himself that Shouko was way out of his league and decided to go out on his bike and have the cold evening air clear his head.

But as fate would have it, he ran into Shouko, who was returning home after buying sweet potatoes. He offered to walk her home since it was getting late, but when she shook her head, he grew awkward and tried to leave.

While he was still debating if he should ask Shouko if she wanted to go out with him during the winter vacation, she gave him a baked sweet potato. Encouraged, Tadano decided to take the plunge and asked if she wanted to meet during the holidays and she shyly nodded, anticipating romantic situations in the near future.

Omake

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 ended with an extra scene where Katai and Shouko seemed to have grown slightly less terrified by each other. Najimi suggested that she have him write his name in her Friendship Notebook as well, and Katai takes the notebook almost reverently. Seeing the names inside, along with the cat’s paw print, Katai was awed and convinced that Shouko was a master of communication.

