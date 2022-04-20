Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3: Release date, what to expect, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 provided viewers with a glimpse into Komi Shoko’s high school life and her hilarious attempts at communicating with not only humans but also cats.

Set in the show’s usual structure of short slice-of-life segments, Season 2 Episode 2 sets the mood for the season as both Tadano and Shoko subtly pine for each other, without ever dwelling on the possibility of their feelings being requited.

With Episode 3 just around the corner, fan expectations are through the roof. Read on to learn all about the upcoming episode.

Talcon @mryamyams Komi-san Season 2 started off very strong with the introduction of a new character who's gives off strong "Kitano from Angel Densetsu" vibes. Which is all I ever really wanted Komi-san Season 2 started off very strong with the introduction of a new character who's gives off strong "Kitano from Angel Densetsu" vibes. Which is all I ever really wanted https://t.co/NUnzuJ0swV

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 release date and where to watch

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to air in Japan on April 20, 2022, at 12 am JST (technically April 21). The anime will be available on Netflix on a weekly basis from April 27 onwards, with Season 2 Episode 3 airing around May 12. The titles for the four segments of the episode have been revealed to be “Feelings,” “Fantasies 2,” “Invitation to Lunch,” and “Roasted Potatoes,” respectively.

Episode 2 recap

リズキ @rrzqrr Abis nonton Komi Can't Communicate season 2 eps 2, Komi-san cantik bangett. Abis nonton Komi Can't Communicate season 2 eps 2, Komi-san cantik bangett. https://t.co/SPLnqgZAql

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 began with a segment titled “Typhoon,” showing Shoko being startled by a sudden typhoon that caused a power cut in her region. Tadano, being ever-considerate and weirdly perceptive of Shoko’s thought processes, called to check on her, and she took the initiative to ask if they might talk for a bit longer.

The typhoon soon receded, with the second part of the segment showing them during afternoon school. Yamai schemed to get a glimpse of Shoko’s underwear, with all of her plans backfiring. She was finally “purified” of her perverted thoughts after seeing Shoko’s serene happiness as she gazed upon a rainbow in the sky.

The next segment focused on “Fantasies,” with the boys fantasizing about what dating each of the girls in their class would be like. However, none of them could manage to concoct a scenario involving Shoko, since she was always considered far out of anyone’s league. Tadano, who was eavesdropping, indulged in his own domestic fantasy, envisioning Shoko as his wife.

The third segment of the episode, appropriately titled “Cat Cafe,” showed Shoko visiting a cat cafe she saw on television with Onemine and Otori, and it became obvious that her communication disorder extended to animals as well, along with babies and gravestones, as viewers noted in Season 1 of Komi Can’t Communicate.

The final segment circled back to their class shenanigans, with Yamai trying to get Shoko to mock-confess her feelings towards her. Through Najimi’s intervention, Tadano got roped in and stammered his way through the game, with Najimi declaring that he lost because he was embarrassed. Although Shoko showed no reaction to it, the episode's final scene revealed that she had barely managed to remain composed in front of the others.

What to expect in Season 2 Episode 3

As usual, the titles for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 segments provide some insight into what viewers can expect. “Feelings” suggests that the segment might focus on Tadano realizing his feelings for Shoko or the latter’s crush on Tadano further growing.

Similarly, “Fantasies 2” might show Tadano daydreaming of Shoko as his significant other; conversely, we might get to see a girls’ edition of the same. “Invitation to Lunch” and “Roasted Potatoes” might be less romantically oriented and focus more on the slice-of-life comedy elements of the show.

Kang Update Siki @upto_ha_qq

Lah kaya kie Komi-san Wa Komyushou Season 2 Episode 3 ┬─┬ノ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°ノ)Lah kaya kie Komi-san Wa Komyushou Season 2 Episode 3 ┬─┬ノ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°ノ)Lah kaya kie😱😆 https://t.co/nWEExuMOby

Going by the sneak peeks in the Season 2 trailer, chances are that Katai Makoto will invite Tadano to have lunch with him. However, Komi Can’t Communicate can be unpredictable, so most guesses are hit-or-miss, and viewers have to wait and see what the episode has in store for them.

Edited by R. Elahi