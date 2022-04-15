'Komi Can’t Communicate' Season 2 Episode 2: Yamai’s plans backfire, Komi makes a new feline friend, and Tadano daydreams

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2 aired in Japan on April 14, 2022, and the episode brought with it the perfect blend of slice-of-life comedy and romance.

The episode did a fantastic job of highlighting Shoko’s challenges as she struggled to socialize and conquer her communication disorder while sneaking in some PG humor by ridiculing yandere stereotypes.

[Spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate]

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 highlights

Shoko is scared of thunder

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2 started with Shoko getting ready for school but unable to go as an unexpected typhoon swept through. Shoko watched the storm through the window, but her excitement was short-lived, as a loud clap of thunder scared her while also leading to a power cut.

Her mother sat with her for a moment before checking on the fuse box, leaving Shoko alone. Tadano called her right at that moment to check on her, seeing through her lie as she was visibly startled after another loud clap of thunder.

Shoko asked if they could talk for a little longer, and Tadano took the cue to ask her general questions, asking her to stay warm so she didn’t catch a cold. He also added that they might be able to attend school in the afternoon, which pleased Shoko.

Shoko’s mother watched from behind the door, with an excited and fond expression exactly like Shoko’s, seeing her willingly and verbally communicating with someone on the phone.

Yamai schemes

True to Tadano and Shoko’s hopes, they were indeed able to attend a school that afternoon. This segment of Komi Can't Communicate season 2 episode 2 found Yamai Rei drooling over her desk and figuring out a way to peek under Shoko’s skirt. She suggested they play outside, hoping to glimpse her skirt, which backfired because Najimi created ripples by jumping in the puddles.

The wind didn’t seem to be on her side either, blowing the wrong way. Getting desperate, she jumped into the mud, trying to take a photograph, but the mud-splattered over her phone, foiling her plans. But then she saw Shoko’s expression of wonder, like seeing a rainbow and gave up on her plans.

Tadano’s domestic fantasy

The second segment of Komi Can't Communicate season 2 episode 2, “Fantasies,” showed Tadano casually eavesdropping over the other boys fantasizing and describing their dreams of dating the girls in their class would be like. The boys begin with Najimi, moving on to Agari, then Yamai, Nakanaka, Inaka and finally, Yadano.

But when it came to Shoko, they were all at a loss, unable to imagine a perfect date with her. Tadano, however, began imagining a domestic scenario where she cooked dinner for him and he did the dishes. Shoko walked up to him, helping him with the chore, subtly moving closer, so their arms touched. That was the moment Tadano snapped out of it, thoroughly flustered and embarrassed.

Shoko visits a cat cafe

The third segment of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2 showed Shoko seeing a cat cafe on TV and expressing her wish to visit one with Tadano and Najimi. The latter immediately declined, being allergic to cats and while Tadano wanted to go, he refused, hoping to urge Shoko into approaching other people herself to go with her.

Onemine agreed and Kaede Otori followed them. Unfortunately, even cats seemed wary of her, refusing to get close to her. Finally, a black cat called Shokora, the haughty “boss” of the cats in the cafe, took pity on her and allowed her to pet him. Onemine sent a picture to Tadano, who regretted his decision not to go.

Tadano gets embarrassed

The final segment of Komi Can't Communicate season 2 episode 2, called “The Love Game,” began as Yamai’s ploy to make Shoko say “I love you” or “aishiteru” to her, even if the confession was a fake one.

She made up a game where the one who got embarrassed lost and intended to play it only with Shoko. But Najimi came to dispel the awkwardness and casually joined the game.

They also dragged Tadano into it, tricking him into saying it. Shoko did not seem to react, which Tadano had very mixed feelings about, but it soon became obvious that the former had just barely maintained her composure. Komi Can't Communicate season 1 had shown both Tadano and Shoko to feel the stirrings of their hearts, and it became self-evident in this segment.

Omake

The last scene of the episode, following the outro theme for Komi Can't Communicate season 2, showed Shoko returning to the cat cafe and waving at the cat when she spotted him. The narrator revealed that Shoko had gotten an impression of his paw to add to her list of friends in the notebook that Najimi gave her in season 2 episode 1, leaving eighty-five more.

