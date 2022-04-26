Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4: Release date, what to expect, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 3 focused mostly on Tadano rather than on Shouko as it usually does. The episode not only developed his character further, but also established why he did indeed belong in Itan High, a school where absurd or specific quirks in personality and character were prized.

While he might be completely average in terms of academics or outward appearance, his quirk lay in his uncanny ability to read people’s thoughts by understanding their thought process.

Spoilers for Komi Can't Communicate season 2 episode 3 ahead.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4's release date and where to watch

imágenes del cuarto episodio de la segunda temporada del anime "Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu (Komi Can't Communicate)" este episodio será estrenado el próximo 27 de abril en Japón.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on April 27, 2022 at 12 AM JST (technically, April 28). The series is also set to air on Netflix globally on a weekly basis April 27, 2022 onwards, so release dates for the episodes will be available soon.

Unlike the usual format of the show where each episode is divided into several segments, season 2 episode 4 will probably be one long segment. The title for the episode has been revealed to be “Merry Christmas.”

Episode 3 recap

Season 2 episode 3 began with Tadano giving Yamai and Nakanaka a masterclass on deciphering Shouko’s various expressions and reactions to things and guessing what she was thinking. While neither of them managed to read her thoughts correctly, the segment ended on a happy note with Tadano, Shouko, Nakanaka and Yamai hanging out and having tea together.

The episode also featured a sequel of the boys’ fantasies in season 2 episode 2 as they imagined what dates would be like with each of the girls in the class. This time, the scenarios began with Onemine, and moved on to Otori.

Finally, the much-awaited scenario for Shouko was narrated, but the scenario turned out to be set during feudal Japan with Shouko as the wife of a samurai, defending her husband against assassins.

Tadano’s people-reading powers shone once more as an awkward Katai tried and failed to invite Tadano to have lunch with him, hoping to deepen their friendship. But the latter had already found his cue and called out to Katai with the intention of having lunch together. Some equally awkward and hilarious moments followed as Katai attempted to follow the tips mentioned in a book for hostesses to try to establish a comfort zone.

The segment ended with Tadano inviting a petrified Shouko, who had followed them out of concern for Tadano, to have lunch with them. Najimi refused to let Tadano reveal Shouko and Katai’s similar communication issues to each other, stating that it would be more interesting.

The final segment of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 3 began with Shouko’s endeavors to buy roasted sweet potatoes. But the real highlight of the segment lay with Tadano as he began musing over his feelings for Shouko, and went on a bike ride in an attempt to clear his head.

As fate would have it, he ran into Shouko herself, who gave him a sweet potato and he asked her to go out with him during the winter holidays, which she shyly agreed to.

What to expect from Komi Kan't Kommunicate Season 2 Episode 4

Avance del cuarto episodio de la segunda temporada del anime "Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu. (Komi Can't Communicate)", a cargo de los estudios OLM. Este episodio será emitido el próximo 27 de abril en Japón.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 4 will likely be the highlight of the winter holiday arc in season 2. Christmas is always a special occasion in romantic comedies and provides the perfect setting for romantic encounters.

Taking into account the title and the preview images released for the episode, it is safe to assume that the show is bound to have some special Shouko-Tadano moments in store for viewers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan