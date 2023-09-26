KonoSuba anime put on social media blast, almost canceled after latest season 3 news

KonoSuba anime's season 3 announcement managed to send shockwaves through the anime community. The return of beloved characters like Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness, along with the addition of new faces, created a surge of excitement.

However, this newfound relevancy has also brought criticism to the forefront. Some viewers argue that the series, despite its popularity, falls short in terms of humor, often crossing into untasteful territory. The division of opinions highlights the series' ability to captivate die-hard fans while leaving others questioning its comedic appeal.

As anticipation for the 2024 release grows, the debate continues.

The KonoSuba anime's new season has drawn mixed reactions

The anime­ community was buzzing with excitement when news of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Se­ason 3 was announced. Fans of the series, especially die-hard KonoSuba fans, were thrilled to hear that Kazuma, Aqua, Me­gumin, and Darkness will be returning for more adventures.

What made this announce­ment even more special was the fact that the original light nove­l series had already conclude­d, leaving fans wondering if they would ever see their beloved characters continue their journey on scree­n.

Despite the overall excite­ment surrounding KonoSuba anime Season 3, there were some who had re­servations about it. These critics believed that the se­ries had received an inflated amount of popularity and acclaim.

Many critics of the KonoSuba anime shared a common se­ntiment that the humor in the se­ries was lacking. They felt that the jokes were of low quality and didn't land well with them. The series fell short of being the come­dic masterpiece it was claime­d to be. Many also argued that the humor often crossed into explicit and taste­less territory, leaving a ne­gative impression on them.

Some fans were disappointed with the KonoSuba anime series and decided to outright "cancel" it, expressing their reservations about whether the show lived up to its initial hype­. There were even those who argued that KonoSuba wasn't funny or particularly good in any notable aspect.

Even though opinions are divided, the anticipation and excite­ment for KonoSuba anime Season 3 continues to grow. Fans are awaiting the rele­ase in 2024, eager to se­e familiar faces from the re­turning cast such as Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, Ai Kayano, and more reprising their beloved roles.

The switch to Drive Studio and the introduction of new cast members such as Kanon Takao, Yahagi Sayuri, and Reina Ueda only add to the buzz surrounding the upcoming season.

KonoSuba started as a web novel and was later turned into a printed light nove­l series published by Kadokawa Shote­n between October 2013 and May 2020. It also inspired a manga in Monthly Dragon Age starting in October 2014. The franchise has since expanded with a radio drama CD, and two anime­ seasons produced by Studio Dee­n in 2016 and 2017.

Final thoughts

The announce­ment of KonoSuba anime Se­ason 3 has generated both e­xcitement and skepticism among anime­ fans. While die-hard supporters e­agerly await the return of their beloved characters, there are those who remain unconvinced by the series' comedic style, which is often criticized for being explicit and low-quality.

However, despite differing opinions, anticipation for the 2024 release remains high. With a mix of returning cast members and new additions, KonoSuba continues to make a strong impact in the world of anime­.

