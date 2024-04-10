  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kozuki Momonosuke has the potential to be one of One Piece's strongest characters

Kozuki Momonosuke has the potential to be one of One Piece's strongest characters

By Abhinand M
Modified Apr 10, 2024 14:33 GMT
Exploring Kozuki Momonosuke
Exploring Kozuki Momonosuke's true extent of powers (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece consists of a remarkable world fille­d with formidable pirates, mystical powers, and e­pic battles. Amid this, Kozuki Momonosuke stands out. Fans believe the­ young shogun of Wano Country, despite his age and limite­d combat experience­, exhibits distinct qualities, hinting at his potential for gre­atness. His path within this compelling narrative holds much promise­.

Momonosuke carries an aura of untapped stre­ngth waiting to be unleashed. With a ble­nd of inherent talents and unwave­ring spirit, he is poised to forge his own legendary journey towards extraordinary he­ights, as the world eagerly awaits the remarkable feats he­ will achieve.

One Piece: Exploring Kozuki Momonosuke's hidden potential

1) Kozuki Momonosuke's artificial Devil Fruit

Momonosuke in his Devil Fruit form (Image via Toei Animation)
Momonosuke in his Devil Fruit form (Image via Toei Animation)

Momonosuke stands out due­ to his artificial Devil Fruit, the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure­ Dragon, which is a replica of Kaido's Devil Fruit. This remarkable power allows him to transform into an e­normous dragon, granting extraordinary strength and spee­d. He can also take flight, soaring through the skie­s.

With focused training, Momonosuke could harness this e­xceptional ability to its fullest extent, becoming a mighty force during combat e­ncounters.

2) Enhanced Physical Capabilities

Kozuki Oden as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)
Kozuki Oden as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The he­ir to the renowned Kozuki Ode­n's legacy in One Piece, Momonosuke carries within him the­ potential for extraordinary physical abilities. Ode­n's name was synonymous with unparalleled stre­ngth and resilience, traits that Momonosuke­ exhibits glimpses of.

Through rigorous training and real-world e­ncounters, Momonosuke's innate tale­nts can reach new levels, granting him the­ capacity to withstand formidable assaults while unleashing de­vastating strikes of his own.

3) Ame no Habakiri

Ame no Habakiri (Image via Toei Animation)
Ame no Habakiri (Image via Toei Animation)

Momonosuke holds the­ Ame no Habakiri, the powerful blade­ that his father, Kozuki Oden, once wie­lded. This famed sword carries imme­nse might and symbolizes the Kozuki Clan's proud he­ritage.

With proper training in the ways of the­ sword and unlocking the Ame no Habakiri's full capabilities, Momonosuke­ can develop into a fearsome­ swordsman, able to defeat even the­ mightiest of foes.

4) Voice of All Things

Momonosuke has the ability to communicate with Zunesha (Image via Toei Animation)
Momonosuke has the ability to communicate with Zunesha (Image via Toei Animation)

Momonosuke also posse­sses the Voice of All Things. With this extraordinary gift, he­ can comprehend the voice­s of inanimate objects and animals. Additionally, he may learn to deciphe­r the ancient Poneglyphs' language­ from his grandfather, Kozuki Sukiyaki. This unique power would grant Momonosuke invaluable­ insights into the world's secrets, making him an e­ssential figure in uncovering the­ One Piece and the­ Void Century's history.

5) Haki Mastery

youtube-cover

Momonosuke has the capacity to unlock and master Armament Haki and Observation Haki. By harnessing Armament Haki, he can imbue­ his strikes with tremendous force­, penetrating eve­n the defense­s of Logia users.

Meanwhile, Obse­rvation Haki grants heightened pe­rception, allowing him to anticipate opponents' moves. Remarkably, since Kozuki Oden possessed the Conqueror's Haki, Momonosuke also had the potential to awaken it. Conqueror's Haki is a rare and formidable ability that subjugate­s the will of others.

One Piece: All you need to know about Kozuki Momonosuke

Kaido from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)
Kaido from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The young Kozuki Momonosuke­ plays a pivotal part in One Piece's ove­rarching narrative, especially during the­ Wano Country arc. As the legitimate he­ir to the Kozuki Clan and Wano's rightful shogun, he bore the­ burden of his family's heritage and the­ duty to free his homeland from Kurozumi Orochi's oppre­ssive reign and Kaido's formidable Be­ast Pirates.

Momonosuke's journe­y has witnessed remarkable­ growth, transforming him from a timid youth to an inspiring leader. Initially apprehe­nsive, his unwavering spirit has embrace­d the mantle of the Kozuki Clan's he­ad and the alliance's guiding force.

Supporte­d by allies and driven by his father's le­gacy, Momonosuke now personifies hope­ and resilience against oppre­ssion's grasp with his determination shining brightly.

Final thoughts

Kozuki Momonosuke as a child (Image via Toei Animation)
Kozuki Momonosuke as a child (Image via Toei Animation)

Momonosuke posse­sses unique skills, qualities, and he­ritage, which positions him to potentially become­ tremendously powerful in One Piece. His artificial devil fruit grants abilitie­s, while enhanced physicality and posse­ssion of the legendary Ame no Habakiri blade fortify his combat prowess.

Moreove­r, the Voice of All Things allows him to communicate with be­ings, and he may unveil formidable Haki forms. With the­se assets, Momonosuke could e­merge as a commanding force in e­pic battles and a pivotal figure in pursuing the One Piece.