Kozuki Momonosuke has the potential to be one of One Piece's strongest characters

One Piece consists of a remarkable world filled with formidable pirates, mystical powers, and epic battles. Amid this, Kozuki Momonosuke stands out. Fans believe the young shogun of Wano Country, despite his age and limited combat experience, exhibits distinct qualities, hinting at his potential for greatness. His path within this compelling narrative holds much promise.
Momonosuke carries an aura of untapped strength waiting to be unleashed. With a blend of inherent talents and unwavering spirit, he is poised to forge his own legendary journey towards extraordinary heights, as the world eagerly awaits the remarkable feats he will achieve.
One Piece: Exploring Kozuki Momonosuke's hidden potential
1) Kozuki Momonosuke's artificial Devil Fruit
Momonosuke stands out due to his artificial Devil Fruit, the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon, which is a replica of Kaido's Devil Fruit. This remarkable power allows him to transform into an enormous dragon, granting extraordinary strength and speed. He can also take flight, soaring through the skies.
With focused training, Momonosuke could harness this exceptional ability to its fullest extent, becoming a mighty force during combat encounters.
2) Enhanced Physical Capabilities
The heir to the renowned Kozuki Oden's legacy in One Piece, Momonosuke carries within him the potential for extraordinary physical abilities. Oden's name was synonymous with unparalleled strength and resilience, traits that Momonosuke exhibits glimpses of.
Through rigorous training and real-world encounters, Momonosuke's innate talents can reach new levels, granting him the capacity to withstand formidable assaults while unleashing devastating strikes of his own.
3) Ame no Habakiri
Momonosuke holds the Ame no Habakiri, the powerful blade that his father, Kozuki Oden, once wielded. This famed sword carries immense might and symbolizes the Kozuki Clan's proud heritage.
With proper training in the ways of the sword and unlocking the Ame no Habakiri's full capabilities, Momonosuke can develop into a fearsome swordsman, able to defeat even the mightiest of foes.
4) Voice of All Things
Momonosuke also possesses the Voice of All Things. With this extraordinary gift, he can comprehend the voices of inanimate objects and animals. Additionally, he may learn to decipher the ancient Poneglyphs' language from his grandfather, Kozuki Sukiyaki. This unique power would grant Momonosuke invaluable insights into the world's secrets, making him an essential figure in uncovering the One Piece and the Void Century's history.
5) Haki Mastery
Momonosuke has the capacity to unlock and master Armament Haki and Observation Haki. By harnessing Armament Haki, he can imbue his strikes with tremendous force, penetrating even the defenses of Logia users.
Meanwhile, Observation Haki grants heightened perception, allowing him to anticipate opponents' moves. Remarkably, since Kozuki Oden possessed the Conqueror's Haki, Momonosuke also had the potential to awaken it. Conqueror's Haki is a rare and formidable ability that subjugates the will of others.
One Piece: All you need to know about Kozuki Momonosuke
The young Kozuki Momonosuke plays a pivotal part in One Piece's overarching narrative, especially during the Wano Country arc. As the legitimate heir to the Kozuki Clan and Wano's rightful shogun, he bore the burden of his family's heritage and the duty to free his homeland from Kurozumi Orochi's oppressive reign and Kaido's formidable Beast Pirates.
Momonosuke's journey has witnessed remarkable growth, transforming him from a timid youth to an inspiring leader. Initially apprehensive, his unwavering spirit has embraced the mantle of the Kozuki Clan's head and the alliance's guiding force.
Supported by allies and driven by his father's legacy, Momonosuke now personifies hope and resilience against oppression's grasp with his determination shining brightly.
Final thoughts
Momonosuke possesses unique skills, qualities, and heritage, which positions him to potentially become tremendously powerful in One Piece. His artificial devil fruit grants abilities, while enhanced physicality and possession of the legendary Ame no Habakiri blade fortify his combat prowess.
Moreover, the Voice of All Things allows him to communicate with beings, and he may unveil formidable Haki forms. With these assets, Momonosuke could emerge as a commanding force in epic battles and a pivotal figure in pursuing the One Piece.