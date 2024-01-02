Kuma shares one similarity with One Piece anime's worst father

Parents play an influential role in the character development of children, and the One Piece anime is no exception. Either parents or guardians suffer an unfortunate fate or turn out to be far from the ideal figure, which in turn shapes the characters, leaving the latter to either endure or end up for better or for worse.

On the same note, two of One Piece's father figures have been brought into the spotlight: Bartholomew Kuma and Vinsmoke Judge. These two have received many names as characters, and as fathers, they seem to be at two ends of the spectrum. However, there is one thing that happens to be common between them. Both characters are voiced by the same actor, Hideyuki Hori.

The best and worst fathers of One Piece anime share a similarity

A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Sadie65 revealed a little detail that may have been missed by One Piece anime fans. The "best dad," Bartholomew Kuma, and the "worst dad," Vinsmoke Judge, share the same voice actor. Hideyuki Hori, also popular for his roles in Dragon Ball Z and Mobile Fighter G Gundam, has voiced both of the abovementioned One Piece characters.

Although better known for his work as Kuma, the former Warlord of the Sea, Hideyuki Hori has played the role of an antagonistic force as well as the voice of Judge, father to Sanji, and King of the Germa Kingdom.

This minor yet interesting detail seems to have flown under the radar until now. Judging by the responses garnered on the post, lovers of the series were left scratching their heads.

Some were taken aback and more impressed by this fact. Others found humor in such detail and appreciated the "duality of [the] man". Many fans also heaped praise on the ability of Hideyuki Hori to manage to play such contrasting roles.

He has voiced characters like Roberto Hongo (Captain Tsubasa J), Adult Nobita (Doraemon), Tokajin (Inuyasha), Coach Kawasaki (Slam Dunk), and others. Hideyuki Hori has also dubbed movies such as Hot Shots! and Rain Man, while also working in video games.

Bartholomew Kuma - Best Dad in Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus

Bartholomew Kuma has several accolades to his name, credited to his exploits in the One Piece anime. He is a former Warlord of the Sea, the previous King of the Sorbet Kingdom, and a founding member of the Revolutionary Army. With a bounty of 296,000,000 Berries, he has ventured across the seas as a single-person pirate crew.

But his fatherly qualities, which were on display in his behavior toward his adoptive daughter, Jewelry Bonney, highlighted what an endearing figure he is. He was quite a devoted father figure, raising and loving Bonney unconditionally. Kuma was very protective of her, given her condition, and set out to find her a cure upon learning that she didn't have much time left.

He was willing to sacrifice nearly everything to afford Bonney a chance at life. This was evident when he dealt with Vegapunk and then with the World Government, allowing them to even experiment on his body and mind.

Vinsmoke Judge - Worst Dad of the series

Vinsmoke Judge or Garuda rules over the Germa Kingdom and is the patriarch of the Vinsmoke family in the One Piece anime. A former member of MADS, Judge is a skilled scientist, having co-discovered the Lineage Factor, created NEO MADS, and genetically modified his own children into super soldiers.

Judge is the biological father of Sanji and is far from "Dad of the Year." Following his wife Sora's demise, he changed completely. Due to Sanji's genetic modification being unsuccessful, Judge pushed him too hard. He blamed the boy for it and viewed him as a constant reminder of his late wife. He even allowed Sanji's siblings to bully him, denying any obligation to intervene.

He termed Sanji an "utter waste of space and air" and the single blemish in his life. Judge did not hesitate to imprison him and was delighted when Sanji decided to leave the Germa Kingdom. He wished never to be associated with him, again deeming him an embarrassment to the family name.