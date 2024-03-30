Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11:00 PM JST. The episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other stations, according to the anime's official website. Internationally, fans can catch the premiere on Crunchyroll, ensuring worldwide access from the same date.

Following the acclaimed first season which debuted on January 4, 2018, and the second season's release after a two-year hiatus on January 7, 2021, Laid-Back Camp season 3 continues the beloved series, promising more of the serene and heartwarming experiences fans have come to cherish.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Anime fans can stay hyped as they can stream Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 on Crunchyroll starting Monday, April 4, 2024. New episodes will be available every Thursday starting at 23:30 from April 4, 2024.

Here’s when you can watch Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1, listed by time zone:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Daylight Time April 04, 2024 7:00 AM Central Standard Time April 04, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time April 04, 2024 10:00 AM Brazil Standard Time April 04, 2024 11:00 AM British Summer Time April 04, 2024 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time April 04, 2024 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time April 04, 2024 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time April 04, 2024 10:00 PM Japan Standard Time April 04, 2024 11:00 PM Australian Central Daylight Time April 04, 2024 11:30 PM

Make sure to check your local time zone to not miss the first episode!

Where to Watch Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 1

New key visuals of Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 (Image Eight Bit Studio)

No matter where you are geographically located, you won't have to miss a moment of Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1. The series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, aligning with its release in Japan. This ensures that international viewers can join in on the adventures without delay.

More winter camping in season 3 of Laid-Back Camp by new creative team

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 marks an exciting turning point with a new production team taking the helm. This fresh team promises to imbue the series with a style closer to the original manga, giving it a distinct visual flair compared to its predecessors. This move towards a more manga-accurate art style has raised expectations among fans, making the upcoming season more promising than ever.

The story continues with Nadeshiko, Rin, and the other members of the Outdoor Activities Club going on more winter camping adventures. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite characters back, likely taking on even bigger camping spots and challenges.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 Preview (Image via Eight Bit Studio)

Adding to the excitement, Laid-Back Camp season 3 introduces two fresh faces: Maria Sashide voices Ema Mizunami, and Kokoa Amano steps in as Nakatsugawa. Their debut sets the stage for an engaging season, premiering on Thursday, April 4.

The production team features Shin Tosaka, known for directing That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Masafumi Sugiura, recognized for his work on Yuyushiki, pens the script, and Studio 8-bit is behind the animation. With Takanori Hashimoto's character designs and Akiyuki Tateyama's music, the show takes on a new life.

What to Expect in Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Laid-Back Camp season 3 continues the cozy winter camping stories that viewers enjoy. Whether the season picks up immediately after the last one or there's a gap between them isn't known yet. What's certain is that there are fresh adventures ahead. The main focus of the story is Nadeshiko, who moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi with the hope of seeing Mount Fuji right before her eyes.

On her adventure, she bumps into Rin, who likes to camp by herself. This is the beginning of their friendship and a shared interest in outdoor activities. Along with their friends from the Outdoor Activities Club, they experience the fun of camping, building strong friendships, and creating unforgettable moments beneath the boundless sky.

Fans wanting to watch the series again or for the first time can find the first two seasons on Crunchyroll. While we wait to join Rin and Nadeshiko back at camp, Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 is expected to bring more touching stories and calm, beautiful scenes. It offers viewers a chance to enter a space where the wonders of nature and the value of friendship stand out the most.