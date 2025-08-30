Latest One Piece spoilers may have set up the most dangerous clash in the Final Saga

One Piece continues to raise the stakes with its Final Saga, and the latest spoiler indicates one of the more dangerous encounters could be on the way. Blackbeard, who has strategically gained power and influence since betraying Whitebeard's crew, now appears to be on a path to a confrontation that may shake the world itself.

With two of the strongest Devil Fruits already in his possession, Blackbeard's hunger for more power has only increased. Now, more clues in the storyline suggest Blackbeard is due to clash with Imu, the mysterious figure at the very top of power.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Blackbeard could go after Imu to gain more power in One Piece, explained

Blackbeard might steal Imu's powers in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The latest One Piece spoilers may have just set up one of the deadliest fights of the Final Saga, a clash that will change the world order forever. Blackbeard has been built up as one of the most ruthless, ambitious pirates in the series, coming from the depths of Whitebeard's crew to one of the Yonko in record time.

Blackbeard is already one of the strongest fighters of all time as he wields two powerful Devil Fruits, the Yami Yami no Mi and the Gura Gura no Mi. It's not hard to see why he strikes a fearsome reputation across the world stage. However, after recent developments, it seems clear he is still hungry for more. Instead, he is now being set up for a fight with none other than Imu, the unnamed figure of the world.

Rocks initially encountered Imu in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

Imu has remained an enigma, but the figure has already established themself as the highest figure on the world stage, using their influence over the World Government and the Celestial Dragons to establish this authority. There is something to be said about the fact that Imu personally asked about four figures around the world: Luffy, Shirahoshi, Vivi, and Blackbeard. It speaks volumes about the danger these figures pose.

While Luffy embodies the Sun God Nika, Shirahoshi carries the ancient title of Poseidon, and Vivi’s connection to the lost history makes her a target, Blackbeard’s role stands out for a different reason. His lineage connects back to Rocks D. Xebec, the only man who once dared to storm Mary Geoise itself. Rocks promised Imu he would return, and though he died, that will now seem to burn within Blackbeard.

Blackbeard fighting Imu is destined (Image via Shueisha)

What makes this possible conflict so frightening is not only Blackbeard's aspiration but also his habit of pursuing the strongest powers in the world. Imu has been revealed to hold a Devil Fruit power so formidable that it enables them to become something akin to a devil, even transforming others into distorted servants.

If Blackbeard really fixes his sights on stealing this fruit, then the world might be in for the ascension of an invincible tyrant. The battle itself would be more than just two forces clashing; it would be the face-off of the secrets of the old world against the relentless will of a pirate who will forever alter history.

Final thoughts

The possibility of Blackbeard facing off against Imu is beginning to feel like it could be one of the most dangerous encounters in One Piece. Both are figures of immense power and ambition, each with dreams to restructure the balance of the world.

If Blackbeard successfully targets the mysterious power of Imu, he becomes an unstoppable tyrant, completing the evil legacy of Rocks D. Xebec. This is a setup that guarantees the Final Saga will present an encounter that could alter the course of history forever.

