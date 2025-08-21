This Fleet Admiral's frustration with secrets may push him toward a shocking betrayal in One Piece

One Piece has effectively built up tension not only through pirate confrontations, but through the fragile alliance of trust between the Marines and the World Government. The higher the stakes get, the more the alliance cracks, and those cracks start to develop internally. The belief in justice that gives life to the Navy's authority does not always match up to the secrets and deception of rogue rulers above. When enough contradictions mount, even the most iron loyalist begins to reappraise the nature of true justice.

One such loyalist is Fleet Admiral Akainu. Famous for his "Absolute Justice," Akainu has long been an uncompromising icon of order, but his increasing frustration with the secret truths of the World Government means that at some point, he might abandon them altogether.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Akainu's frustration with secrets will lead him to a shocking betrayal in One Piece, explained

World Government's continuous lies may frustrate Akainu in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Akainu has always been associated with "Justice" in One Piece, but as fans learn more about the lore over time, it appears that his true struggle isn't the pirates or revolutionaries, but instead, the World Government. His obvious tension with the World Government's endless secrets and manipulations has been carefully foreshadowed, suggesting a potential pathway to betrayal few would ever anticipate.

Akainu’s vision of justice is uncompromising. He believes that evil must be exterminated at the root, be it from a pirate, a scholar, or a revolutionary. This is why he was willing to execute the order to destroy Ohara, or put out an order for immediate retaliation when Sabo declared himself the Flame Emperor. But while cruel justice is assured, Akainu is not ignorant of the world around him.

Akainu and Aokiji as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

He understands that the World Government likes to hold back information from him, and this deeply frustrates him. His rage when Vegapunk almost exposed the world's past history demonstrated that his anger was not simply about maintaining order, but he was angry because he was kept in the dark, while he believed he was leading the Navy.

The turning point occurs with Akainu's dealings with the Gorosei. When Doflamingo's position as a Celestial Dragon protected him from consequences, Akainu questioned it outright. The elders silenced him, making it clear that their “justice” was not the same as his.

Doflamingo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It revealed a contradiction he could no longer turn a blind eye to: the World Government is more concerned with guarding its secrets than with guarding the people. The Vivre Card makes it clear that Akainu will fight even the Gorosei if they undermine the Navy's honor. His allegiance is not to those in command of him, but to justice.

Oda has even layered Akainu's character with symbolic suggestion. Based on actor Bunta Sugawara, who played characters who defied corrupt systems, Akainu is fated to battle against the characters with authority.

Kuma and Akainu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

His words to Kuma, “You’re just a puppet now, who has lost everything, including your will and your mind”, can be seen as a reflection of his own position. Shackled by secrets and manipulated by leaders, Akainu may realize he, too, has become a puppet of a false justice.

When Imu's truth and the "empty throne" are revealed, whatever loyalty Akainu still retains will be shattered. Then his betrayal will not fall from grace, but an act of "Absolute Justice", a statement that the World Government itself needs to be cleansed.

Akainu’s path in One Piece seems destined to collide with the World Government’s lies, and he has set course for an inevitable frustration with their deception. As a man characterized by Absolute Justice, Akainu’s loyalty is not to his superiors but to his sense of order.

When the truth of Imu and the empty throne is revealed, Akainu’s first act will not be seen as an act of treason, but rather as Akainu's final statement on justice or a shift in the balance of power in the story.

