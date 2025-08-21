Why One Piece’s two most respected fighters may be bound by more than strength

One Piece has always been strong in building connections between its strongest fighters. Some rivalries in the story are based entirely on strength, while some run deeper, representing a connection not only through a form of respect but also shared fate or differing philosophical approaches to the world.

Ad

Not only did these rivalries impact the legacies of the seas and push fighters further than they thought possible, but they also bound them together, transcending that strength

The most interesting pair amongst them is Shanks and Dracule Mihawk. The fact that they have a history of dueling, conflicting outlooks, and unspoken respect adds nuance to the bond they possess and adds some indication that their relationship is greater than one based on strength.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Explaining how Shanks and Mihawk could be connected by more than strength in One Piece

𒉭Xavi𒉭 @BlacktyonteXavi Shanks: A man that is about his people and wanting to keep the balance, in the world.But his true intentions &amp; past identity is shaky. Mihawk: A man that is fully close off and not trusting of anyone, But represents strength,pride &amp; ego. Past identity still not revealed

Ad

Shanks and Mihawk are two of the most honored characters in One Piece, both for their incredible ability but also for the rich relationship they have. Shanks and Mihawk seem like the ultimate opposites on the surface. Shanks is a man of the people, with balance, loyalty, and a determination to defend those he loves.

Unlike Mihawk, who is aloof and lonely, symbolizing unadulterated strength and ego, yet irrespective of these, destiny has apparently bound them together to form a relationship characterized by rivalry and maybe something greater than war.

Ad

Mihawk works alone, unlike Shanks in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman, once carried the ambition to become great. Yet, having reached the peak of his profession, he perhaps discovered the shallowness of the title and thus found small meaning in continually proving himself the strongest. It took Shanks, with his secret potential and burning drive, to rekindle the ambition of Mihawk.

Ad

Their battles were not only tests of ability but events that again gave meaning to Mihawk. For Shanks, their battles were a proving ground, making him what he was eventually tried to become, a great leader. The loss of Shanks' arm brought this rivalry to an end, leaving Mihawk with a sense of emptiness, as though some element of himself had faded with it.

Shanks is a man of the people, unlike Mihawk in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Both also carry symbolic roles as mentors. Shanks left his ideals with Luffy, passing him the Pirate King's will. Mihawk, on the other hand, led Zoro, giving him the drive to become better than his master.

Ad

On this level, both characters share a connection through heritage, and through their actions, they shape the next generation beyond individual strength. Their mutual respect is similar to that of Roger and Whitebeard, two enemies who fought against each other but could still sit together in friendship.

Mihawk inspired Zoro in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

What holds Shanks and Mihawk together might not necessarily be strength, but an understanding of what the other is: Shanks fights for others, whereas Mihawk battles without burdens. Each has something the other doesn't, and they balance each other out in their rivalry.

Ad

Even Buggy has unintentionally pushed both of them to take steps forward, perhaps even encouraged Shanks to become a leader, and sparked a sense of growing desire in Mihawk. Their relationship isn't just about their battles; they have so much more than that. It is about purpose, respect for one another, and the silent bond that comes with two men who have a unique understanding of one another, which no one could relate to.

Ad

Final thoughts

Mihawk and Shanks' relationship shows one of the most interesting aspects of One Piece: strength is not solely what determines the greatest rivals. Their relationship is layered, revealing purpose, respect, and an inverse balance that neither had individually.

Shanks represents loyalty and leadership, and Mihawk personifies independence and pure focus. They represent two halves of a rivalry that goes beyond fighting, but also shapes not only themselves, but the seas' future, through the people they inspired.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More