Cross Guild’s next big move could turn them into the modern-day Rocks Pirates in One Piece

Numerous potent pirate alliances have emerged in One Piece, but Cross Guild's expanding influence suggests it will grow into something much larger. The organization's dangerous mix of former Warlords and flamboyant, almost circus-like identity transforms Cross Guild into an organization that feels a force ready to shake the seas.However, their full potential may not be discovered yet. If a few key moves take place, Cross Guild could potentially become the Rocks Pirates of our modern era. They are a chaotic group of prominent individuals fused into a single entity whose force and power far surpass any Yonko crew in history. They have the pieces; it is only a matter of time before they align.Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.How Cross Guild could become the next modern-day Rocks Pirates in One PieceThe structure and recruitment abilities of the Cross Guild suggest that it could function as the modern-day Rocks Pirates of One Piece. The foundation starts with Crocodile as the true leader and driving force of the group, who has stated many times that he doesn’t want to be rich; he wants to create a utopia.His military-style organization duplicates the authoritative command that Rocks D. Xebec formerly exercised, with the &quot;circus&quot; motif connecting to his symbolic position as the crocodile act.Also read: 10 most confusing One Piece lores so far, rankedFor Crocodile's plan for dominance to come to fruition, he needs a proper base, and Thriller Bark would be a perfect fit because of its massive docking capacity and mobility. The creepy, bat-like theme of the place would also tie into the aesthetic of the Cross Guild, and would make it easy for Moria to join the Cross Guild thanks to Perona's previous affiliation with Mihawk.Crocodile's ambition parallels Rocks' in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)Mihawk himself would represent the hawk of the Cross Guild's circus motif, mirroring that of the northern harrier. His lethal accuracy and autonomy would grant the crew the same sort of mythic strength that Rocks' team had. The second critical recruit would be Doflamingo, whose theatrical &quot;flamingo&quot; personality is suitable to both the circus imagery and the crew's chaotic edge.Getting him out of jail would create a debt to Crocodile, binding him to remain loyal. Alongside him, Weevil might be the brute-force strongman, manipulated by Buggy into being his loyal guardian, and also a Whitebeard equivalent within the crew's heritage.Mihawk as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)The last of the essential pieces would be Boa Hancock. Her inclusion would mirror Gloriosa of the classic Rocks Pirates, and her &quot;snake charmer&quot; position in the circus motif would introduce a killer, seductive element to the crew.Bringing together their respective strengths, Crocodile's cunning leadership, Mihawk's unparalleled sword fighting, Doflamingo's manipulation and charisma, Weevil's pure brute force, and Boa's lethal beauty, Cross Guild could rival or even beat the Rocks Pirates' notorious reputation.Final thoughtsCross Guild has almost all the elements to be the next Rocks Pirates in One Piece. With Crocodile’s genius, Mihawk’s unmatched skill, Doflamingo’s manipulative ability, Weevil’s brute strength, and Boa Hancock’s hotness, this crew can easily stand above all others throughout time and history.Now they just need to get all of the pieces to fall into place. Once they do, the seas will never be the same, and One Piece will enter a new era of chaos, domination, and power from pirates that have never been seen before.Related links:Latest OP chapter hints at why the Rocks Pirates were doomed from the startOne Piece live-action spirals into another controversy as the official look of Vivi's cast leaves fans conflictedPluton might parallel these popular robots, and it makes a lot of sense