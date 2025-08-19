One Piece’s most heartbreaking death might never be reversed (and fans may not be ready for the reason)

One Piece has delivered some of the most unforgettable moments in anime, but few are as gut-wrenching as the death of Portgas D. Ace. When he lost his life at the Marineford War, Luffy was devastated, as were thousands of fans around the world, many of whom wished Eiichiro Oda would simply revive him one day.Although fans have shared theories and speculations about how he could return, Oda's stance on reviving characters has remained unwavering. For passionate fans of the series, the reason Ace will never come back might be harder to accept than his death itself.Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.Why Eiichiro Oda will never revive Ace in One Piece, explainedAce’s sacrifice at Marineford remains the most devastating death in One Piece, a moment that sticks in fans' memories. Ace was not only Luffy's brother but also a major character directly tied to the legacy of Gol D. Roger, the Will of D., and the family nature of the series.His death was monumental not only because it was emotional, but also because it marked a major character development moment for Luffy, as this was his breaking point for becoming a stronger leader. To this day, many readers refuse to let go of the fact that Ace’s story is over, with theories of his return arising time after time.Ace dies protecting Luffy from Akainu (Image via Toei Animation)The true pain of Ace's death lies in how much potential was cut short. As the son of the Pirate King, he could have changed the world with Luffy and Sabo. Instead, his story ended in an act of selflessness, taking Akainu's magma fist to save Luffy.Also read: 7 most influential Amazon Lily women in One Piece, rankedThat one moment held all the weight of the Marineford Arc. Ace’s death was perhaps Shonen's greatest death of all time, and the fanfare surrounding his popularity has never ended, hence sparking all kinds of speculation on whether or not Oda would revive him.However, the reason Ace's demise will never be undone is because of Oda's writing philosophy. Oda has expressed several times that he hates to bring characters back to life, even confiding that, as a child, he lost trust in some stories when fictional fatalities were reversed.Ace will likely never get revived in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)Death is meaningful to Oda simply because it's irreversible. If Ace were to be resurrected, not only would the weight of his sacrifice be lost, but Luffy's entire emotional growth since Marineford would be compromised. Oda even closed the door on the idea outright in a 2019 interview, wherein he was asked if Ace would return and just flat-out said, &quot;No.&quot;For fans, this logic is hard to swallow because Ace was more than another fallen character. He was the brother who dreamed like Luffy, the guardian who held so much potential, and a symbol of the price one pays as a pirate. His passing is remembered as the most tragic in One Piece simply because it cannot be reversed. Though painful, it solidifies Ace's legacy as an irreplaceable hero whose loss directed the path of the next Pirate King.Also read: All 13 Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion hand-signs and their meaningsFinal thoughtsAce's death impacted Luffy's growth in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)Ace's death will always be the most upsetting loss in One Piece. It represents both sacrifice and the cruel reality of the pirate life. Even as many fans wish for him to return, Oda's will ensures this defining moment is irreversible, and Ace has an eternal legacy.His death not only influenced Luffy's future but also perpetually changed the face of the series in general. Ace washed away his mortality in the end by creating an impact in One Piece, not resurrection.Related links:This admiral could be Boa Hancock's ultimate opponent Silver Axe might have mastered this forgotten skill, and it makes a lot of senseOP reveals Shakky's role in God Valley Incident, but it's not what it appears