One Piece’s endgame might secretly depend on Blackbeard’s fate (and the reason could change everything)

One Piece has always been based on mysteries that tie the fates of its most powerful figures to the world’s deepest secrets, and Blackbeard might be at the heart of it. Recent developments suggest that he may be far more than just Luffy's rival.
Blackbeard's very existence may be tied to a long-term plan helping to implement the most powerful Devil Fruits and ultimately defeat Imu. This is incredibly interesting because it not only changes expectations for their eventual conflict but also indicates that a character's fate could dictate how the endgame of One Piece would proceed, and the reason could change everything fans have witnessed in One Piece so far.
How One Piece's endgame depends on the fate of Blackbeard, explained
The concept proposes that the finale of One Piece may depend upon Blackbeard's ultimate position in removing Imu, the shadowy leader of the world. It suggests that Rocks D. Xebec wanted two legendary Devil Fruits, the Nika Fruit, possessed by Luffy, and the Yami Yami no Mi, possessed by Blackbeard, as he thought that he could remove Imu with those two immensely powerful tools.
However, the concept takes it a step further as there are four "God" fruits: Sun (Nika), Sea (possibly Davy Jones/Yami Yami), Earth (possibly the Quake Fruit), and an unknown fourth. The God Fruits are presumably associates of God, whose will is represented in each fruit due to their intended association with the goddess of the sea, who, according to the concept, is Imu.
Rocks’ downfall came from relying on several allies who failed to act together, which raises the notion that one individual, Blackbeard, could possess all four God Fruit powers by fate. His body could have been created by Rocks for this purpose. The theory even implies that Dragon has one of the God Fruits, which would explain why Blackbeard went after the Revolutionary Army.
However, the catch is that even with Blackbeard's significance, the most vital power is that of the Sun God Nika. Historically, only the Sun God had been able to defy the Sea Goddess, but Joy Boy failed since he did not have the backing of the other gods. Ultimately, when Luffy and Blackbeard do eventually fight, Blackbeard will not be able to appropriate Nika's power and understand that defeating Imu means having many bearers of these divine fruits in unity, and not one single wielder.
This adjustment would create a strange alliance between Luffy and Blackbeard, reflecting Rocks' original vision, executed correctly. Gather the powers of the gods in "one piece" to conquer Imu, once and for all. If this theory is accurate, it changes the purpose of Blackbeard, not just as a rival to Luffy, but as a necessary character in accordance with fate to close the series.
The significance of this is clear. If Blackbeard goes down too soon, then the balance of power against Imu may be lost and change everything about how One Piece concludes.
Final thoughts
Blackbeard's survival becomes a key component of the One Piece's climax. Blackbeard would be transformed from not just the mere antagonist but a key unifier that brings together the powers to defeat Imu.
Since the God Fruit powers are so difficult to control, the sensitive timing of his defeat could compromise the overall success of the final battle. Blackbeard's future can be more than just a subplot; it could change the trajectory and conclusion of the entire One Piece endgame.
