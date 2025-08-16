One Piece’s endgame might secretly depend on Blackbeard’s fate (and the reason could change everything)

One Piece has always been based on mysteries that tie the fates of its most powerful figures to the world’s deepest secrets, and Blackbeard might be at the heart of it. Recent developments suggest that he may be far more than just Luffy's rival.

Ad

Blackbeard's very existence may be tied to a long-term plan helping to implement the most powerful Devil Fruits and ultimately defeat Imu. This is incredibly interesting because it not only changes expectations for their eventual conflict but also indicates that a character's fate could dictate how the endgame of One Piece would proceed, and the reason could change everything fans have witnessed in One Piece so far.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga.

Ad

Trending

How One Piece's endgame depends on the fate of Blackbeard, explained

Blackbeard might decide the fate of the One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The concept proposes that the finale of One Piece may depend upon Blackbeard's ultimate position in removing Imu, the shadowy leader of the world. It suggests that Rocks D. Xebec wanted two legendary Devil Fruits, the Nika Fruit, possessed by Luffy, and the Yami Yami no Mi, possessed by Blackbeard, as he thought that he could remove Imu with those two immensely powerful tools.

Ad

However, the concept takes it a step further as there are four "God" fruits: Sun (Nika), Sea (possibly Davy Jones/Yami Yami), Earth (possibly the Quake Fruit), and an unknown fourth. The God Fruits are presumably associates of God, whose will is represented in each fruit due to their intended association with the goddess of the sea, who, according to the concept, is Imu.

Rocks Pirates as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rocks’ downfall came from relying on several allies who failed to act together, which raises the notion that one individual, Blackbeard, could possess all four God Fruit powers by fate. His body could have been created by Rocks for this purpose. The theory even implies that Dragon has one of the God Fruits, which would explain why Blackbeard went after the Revolutionary Army.

Ad

However, the catch is that even with Blackbeard's significance, the most vital power is that of the Sun God Nika. Historically, only the Sun God had been able to defy the Sea Goddess, but Joy Boy failed since he did not have the backing of the other gods. Ultimately, when Luffy and Blackbeard do eventually fight, Blackbeard will not be able to appropriate Nika's power and understand that defeating Imu means having many bearers of these divine fruits in unity, and not one single wielder.

Ad

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This adjustment would create a strange alliance between Luffy and Blackbeard, reflecting Rocks' original vision, executed correctly. Gather the powers of the gods in "one piece" to conquer Imu, once and for all. If this theory is accurate, it changes the purpose of Blackbeard, not just as a rival to Luffy, but as a necessary character in accordance with fate to close the series.

Ad

The significance of this is clear. If Blackbeard goes down too soon, then the balance of power against Imu may be lost and change everything about how One Piece concludes.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard's survival becomes a key component of the One Piece's climax. Blackbeard would be transformed from not just the mere antagonist but a key unifier that brings together the powers to defeat Imu.

Ad

Since the God Fruit powers are so difficult to control, the sensitive timing of his defeat could compromise the overall success of the final battle. Blackbeard's future can be more than just a subplot; it could change the trajectory and conclusion of the entire One Piece endgame.

Related links:

Davy Jones' curse could explain why Devil Fruit users sink

Ad

OP reveals Shakky's role in God Valley Incident, but it's not what it appears

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More