One Piece has long had a habit of putting hidden meanings behind character names. In some circumstances, some were related to historical timelines, cultural references, or myths, and Shakky may not be excluded from such things either. Her full name, Shakuyaku, isn't a name given to her for casual reasons, as it does have symbolic meaning in the Japanese tradition.

Ad

Whereas it's generally translated as "peony" in the English version, the kanji adds some extra nuance tied to beauty and mystery. This small detail could potentially be Oda's hint at some of its lore; therefore, one reason to think the name has more relevance than it first appears.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How One Piece could be teasing an unexpected lore connection through Shakky’s name, explained

sandman @sandman_AP 💡Shakky’s real name, Shakuyaku, refers to a flower that has long been regarded in Japan as a symbol of feminine beauty. In English version it is translated simply as “peony,” but in Japanese the kanji name Shakuyaku is preserved, carrying a layered nuance for the readers.

Ad

Trending

A symbol of the One Piece narrative is the use of a character name to illustrate multiple levels of meaning, in many cases weaving linkages to an even broader conversation. Shakuyaku is a good illustration that allows for potentially deeper connections to the story, and also has the potential for viewers to interpret as symbolism.

In Japanese, Shakuyaku translates to peony flower, a celebrated symbol of feminine beauty and grace in the arts and poetry for centuries. The English reference, simply "Shakky", does not carry the same nuanced meaning due to the on-native readership's inability to interpret the kanji.

Ad

The peony is known as the Prime Minister of Flowers in Japan, with only the kingly botan preceding it. Though there are slight variances in flavors, the peony represents many key societal attributes, including wealth, prosperity, and honor.

Shakky's name could be hiding a hidden meaning in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

All of these layers of references in the language may not be coincidental. Oda intentionally draws on historical, mythological, and cultural references when world-building in the One Piece universe.

Ad

Oda may have chosen Shakuyaku to signify who Shakky serves as a person and character in the story. In the world of One Piece, Shakky is a mysterious figure; holding wisdom and quietly influencing, parallels for why the peony is affiliated with the elite class and not disclosed power.

There is precedent in One Piece for flower nomenclature indicating characters' affiliation with Amazon Lily, the Kuja tribe, or general feminine power structures. The peony's association with prosperity and beauty would even suggest Shakky's enigmatic past, including her presumed affiliations with the Kuja tribe, mentioned lightly in fan speculations and official background information.

Ad

Also read: 10 most confusing One Piece lores so far, ranked

Shakky as seen in the anime at the Sabaody Archipelago (Image via Toei Animation)

Additionally, peonies are also symbols of honor and guarding in Japanese tradition, which are qualities exhibited by Shakky as a mentor and guardian within the Sabaody underworld. By not translating the name Shakuyaku into Japanese, Oda creates a "layered nuance" which only native speakers and those experienced in hanakotoba, the flower language, can fully understand.

Ad

Japanese fans, meanwhile, have the reference kanji preserved, bringing with them a richer matrix of cultural connotation, connecting Shakky with themes of feminine mystery and concealed nobility. For English speakers, some of that meaning will get lost in translation, but even the mere mention of peony suggests depth over surface characteristics.

Final thoughts

Shakky could be tied to a hidden lore (Image via Toei Animation)

Shakky's name carries a weight that represents much more than simply a translation. By not translating the kanji, Oda may have intentionally included several layers of cultural and narrative significance that might suggest there is something greater about her role in the story.

Ad

Whether it relates to honor or some kind of hidden noble heritage, there is a connection to peonies, and that adds yet another layer to Shakky's mysterious backstory and gives some credibility to this possible link to grand narrative lore. The existence of this flower reference and Oda's subtle doing of this shows how One Piece is always serving up layers of meaning in its characters in both visible and concealed ways.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More