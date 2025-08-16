One Piece might be hiding a secret alliance between Garp and the Revolutionary Army

One Piece has often been great at weaving small connections between the characters, and one of the most possibly hidden links may be through Garp, his mysterious aide, Bogard, and the Revolutionary Army. Bogard initially appeared in the cover story arc of Coby & Helmeppo and has remained somewhat of a mystery as he has not been formally confirmed with a name and a backstory in the manga.

With Bogard's long-time role with Garp, with a hinted Shimotsuki connection, and potential link to Dragon, fans can assume he might be more than a loyal vice. These hybrid hints bring the plausibility of a covert relationship between Garp and the Revolutionary Army via Bogard's "silent justice."

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Bogard could be a secret link between Garp and the Revolutionary Army in One Piece

Bogard could be the link between Garp and the Revolutionary Army in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

A recent revelation in One Piece proves that the manga has been secretly hiding a long-term relationship between Garp and the Revolutionary Army. The key to revealing it may lie in his aide, Bogard. Bogard was first introduced during the cover story of Coby & Helmeppo; he has never been named in the manga, and as the official data has not even mentioned Bogard, he remains somewhat mysterious.

Bogard's presence at God Valley around 38 years ago would make him the earliest known apprentice of Garp, even before Dragon. Since Garp's profession typically involved him broadly mentoring some of the biggest names in the series, it's unlikely that Bogard would be utterly unimportant.

Young Garp as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A strong theory connects Bogard with the Shimotsuki clan, heirs to Wano swordmaster descendants who spread across the different lands, including Shimotsuki Village. His ability to handle sword precision and Haki control is akin to Koushirou, Zoro's instructor, indicating heightened Ryuo prowess.

The clues found in multiple arcs indicate a close association between the Shimotsuki clan and the Revolutionary Army. This includes Dragon's ship mooring at Shimotsuki Village in chapter 589, their flag being flown at the party in chapter 1054, and their members being mixed with Revolutionaries during chapter 1115.

Dragon as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

If Bogard is also a Shimotsuki, he’s perhaps a secret agent serving to bridge Garp to Dragon, providing a stealthy connection between the two forces. This might also support how Garp knew Luffy was meeting with Dragon, and why Bogard stays nestled in the shadows, serving the interests of both the Marines and the Revolutionary Army.

Bogard’s “silent justice” belief is ideal for someone who works in secret but still has ties to the marine and revolutionary ways of life, protecting this information from outsiders.

Considering Bogard’s obscured identity, possible relationship, and relationship with Garp and Revolutionary associates, he could be the quiet link allowing communication and damage between the two major forces of One Piece. If so, then the greatest Marine hero of the World Government has perhaps been supporting its greatest enemy all along.

Final thoughts

Shimotsuki Ushimaru as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bogard's concealed history, likely Shimotsuki lineage, and ongoing service beside Garp make a compelling argument for his hidden significance in One Piece. The minor connections between the Shimotsuki clan and the Revolutionary Army imply that he is a secret contact between Garp and Dragon.

If true, that would indicate Garp, while serving as an image of Marine justice, has quietly maintained relations with the organization that serves as the opposition to the World Government, while Bogard serves as the physical representation of “silent justice.”

