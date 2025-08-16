Latest One Piece clues point to a shocking betrayal in Rocks’ downfall (and the culprit may be hiding in plain sight)

The latest One Piece clues have sparked a fresh new theory on who the real traitor behind the fall of the Rocks Pirates is; it may not be Whitebeard, or any of the other suspected characters. The real traitor may be Wang Zhi, a mysterious captain who had much more to gain from the Rocks' fall than his crewmates.

With the Beehive Island falling into his hands and his new prophet-like leader status, it all seems to play much like a real-world pirate history opportunist. His potential ties to the World Government merely add to the situational intrigue, hinting at a betrayal that is as poetic as it is lethal.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Who could be the traitor behind the fall of the Rocks Pirates in One Piece? Explored

Wang Zhi could be behind the downfall of the Rocks Pirates in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

Recent hints in One Piece propose a shocking candidate for the role of a betrayer to the Rocks Pirates' downfall. He could not be Whitebeard, Kaido, or Big Mom, the most usual suspect under the radar, but Wang Zhi, also known as Ochoku. Wang Zhi seems a likely suspect when you account for his success after Rocks.

After the downfall of Rocks, Wang Zhi was seated at the head of Beehive Island. Unlike his "ex"-crewmates, who took years building their empires, Wang Zhi effortlessly took over the abandoned Beehive. The fact that Oda presented him as appearing so prophet-like, almost a cult-leader, makes Beehive seem less like a random gain and more like a carefully secured prize.

Beehive Island in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The series also implies possible World Government involvement. During the Herald visit, it was mentioned that the Government previously made a deal with the Rocks Pirates to clear Beehive, for some money.

If it is true, Wang Zhi could have been their inside man, utilizing this past connection to arrange a personal deal that left him able to remain in power after the downfall of Rocks. This would be akin to Judas betraying Jesus for silver, with Beehive Island serving as Wang Zhi's reward.

Additionally, Wang Zhi’s real-world connections provide more evidence for this theory. The historical Wang Zhi was a Ming dynasty pirate, merchant, and smuggler who gained infamy as a “race traitor” by aiding the Portuguese in expanding in East Asia with arms supplies that contributed to conflict in Japan.

Also read: 10 most confusing One Piece lores so far, ranked

Wang Zhi might have had a hidden connection with the World Government in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

This history resembles the calculated treachery that may provide sufficient plausible motivation for disloyalty within the Rocks Pirates. Wang Zhi's actions had subsequently brought foreign influence and instability. The One Piece Wang Zhi may have invited the World Government into a position where they were called to act to take down Rocks with the promise of confirming his functioning power base.

The poetic irony is that Blackbeard, the current "legitimate" ruler of Beehive, may be reclaiming land previously held by his "spiritual predecessor," the person who benefited most by Rocks' fall. If this theory holds true, not only is his disloyalty believable, Wang Zhi would also be a character that fits into Oda's similar to real-world historical references, making Wang Zhi the most plausible host of a hidden treachery for the Rocks Pirates.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard is the current leader of the Beehive Island (Image via Toei Animation)

Recent One Piece speculation suggests that Wang Zhi might in fact have been the true betrayer of the Rocks Pirates, rather than Whitebeard or any of the other suspects. After the fall of Rocks, Wang Zhi wasted no time establishing a base of operations on Beehive Island. While his former crewmates went down the road of piracy, Wang Zhi established himself as a prophet-like leader.

Along with evidence that suggests a previous deal with the World Government, Wang Zhi may have very well been the inside man. The parallels to the real-world Ming dynasty pirate Wang Zhi help solidify this theory, making him the most likely hidden traitor.

