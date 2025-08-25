A hidden message from Oda could reveal why Luffy’s victory won’t come from strength alone in One Piece

One Piece has always been so much more than a story of fights and brute power, and Eiichiro Oda himself teased as much in an interview. When Kaido was introduced, Oda confessed that Luffy couldn't just beat such a strong foe with plain brute force.

He stressed that the fans would not be content if the winner emerged only through a powerful punch, implying a subtext to Luffy's victories. This underlying message might show why Luffy's most impressive victories were connected to something other than pure strength.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Why Luffy's victory is not just about the brute power in One Piece, explained

sandman @sandman_AP Oda (2016): When Kaido was introduced, I said Luffy can't beat such a strong guy yet. And I'm yet to know how Luffy will defeat him. My audience won't be satisfied if the reason for defeating Kaido is just because of Luffy's *strong punch*. Luffy and I must find a solution.🥺

The significance of Eiichiro Oda’s comments concerning Luffy’s battle against Kaido demonstrated something important about how One Piece engages with victory and growth. Oda acknowledged that if the fight had ended in the mere result of a stronger punch, there would not only be a sense of shallowness in the story, but the moment would also hugely disappoint the audience.

The hidden message in his comment might be that Oda had always intended the entire universe of Luffy's journey to really imply that victory was born out of more than pure might. In fact, One Piece always established that Luffy's best fights were victories won due to heart, will, creativity, and the relationships he built with friends.

Luffy's victories in One Piece are more than just about strength (Image via Toei Animation)

When Kaido was first introduced, he was designed as something beyond mere comparison, the personification of unbreakable strength. If Luffy had merely kept up with him with a greater blow, it would negate the entire premise of the series, that sheer strength cannot propel one to greatness. Oda instead crafted Luffy's victory as a victory built on staying power, endurance, and the ability to compel others to join him in battle.

Luffy's Gear Fifth, while powerfully immense, was not made into the common "power-up" concept of defeating Kaido with immense raw strength. Instead, it represented freedom, imagination, and laughter, all traits that distinguished Luffy from typical conquerors.

Luffy vs Kaido as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The secret message also resonated with his position as the future Pirate King. His victories were never merely to show who was strongest; they were to show who was most free, most able to bear others' dreams, and most willing to brave impossible obstacles.

For Kaido, Oda showed this by intertwining with his story themes of inherited will, the plight of Wano citizens, and the notion that victory was not achieved by one man, but with other people, shared among them.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda’s remark reveals a deeper truth. Luffy’s victories will never be solely based on strength, because Luffy will then become no different from the tyrants he fights against.

With regard to Luffy's power, it lies in the fact that he can change the battlefield, inspire allies together, and stand for ideals that brute force could never accomplish. This is why his journey is still relevant, as every victory is a promotion of not only physical strength, but also of freedom and mutuality of ties.

Final thoughts

Oda’s hidden message makes it clear that Luffy's wins are not simply displays of power but, in fact, examples of the ideals that give him strength. Luffy's greatest power is to inspire allies, carrying inherited wills, and embodying freedom.

By creating an unbreakable tie between triumph and not simply brute force, One Piece still holds its value, showing that greatness is built on struggle and connections that are greater than raw power.

