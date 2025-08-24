Sanji’s connection to a legendary pirate may explain his true destiny in One Piece

One Piece has long excelled at hiding connections that hint at much larger destinies, and perhaps Sanji is at the center of one such revelation. The similarities between him and the legendary pirate Gaban have led many to speculate that Oda may be teasing a larger trajectory for the cook of the Straw Hats.

From their characterizations as hopeless romantic men to the symbolic representation of the "left hand" next to great captains, the similarities are striking. If Gaban showed strength from love itself, Sanji may very well represent that strength and the evolving flames, leaving the possibility of the myth of Conqueror's Haki behind it.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Sanji's connection to Gaban may explain his true destiny in One Piece, explained

Sanji's story could be parallel to Gaban in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji’s character in One Piece has always stood as more than just a cook of the Straw Hats, and for this reason, the connection to Gaban might show the real horizon of his fate. Gaban, referred to as the "Preacher of Love," lives by a philosophy of strength through love, and his role as the left hand of the Pirate King is a mirror likeness to Sanji alongside Luffy.

Oda has pushed this story connection, and even in the story, Luffy states that they are similar. Both are womanizers. Both live with spirit. They both have a distinct charisma that relates to the inherent sense of love in One Piece.

One of the strongest connections that links them together is Conqueror's Haki. Gaban has exhibited in a manner unmistakably powerful with black lightning and an aura that reminds one of far legendary conquerors. If Gaban has this trait, it will also open the door for Sanji, perhaps awakening it.

Gaban as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Many will simply reject Sanji's comedic fetish with women as impossible for greatness, but the history of One Piece establishes a different way of viewing it.

Rocks, Roger, and Whitebeard, all conquerors, were also driven by strong emotions toward love and human connection. Oda has repeatedly reinforced the Power of Love across the series, from Garp’s fist of love to Whitebeard’s rule as a father, and even Vegapunk’s explanation of love as a binding force.

Sanji’s fighting style further strengthens this theory. His fire-based evolution has already shown an extraordinary trajectory. Diable Jambe brought forth fire of more than a thousand degrees, and Ifrit Jambe stepped forward into blue flame augmented by his exoskeleton and Haki.

Sanji could awaken his Conqueror's Haki in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The next step would logically be violet fire, hotter than his body could handle alone, and demanding the brute willpower that Conqueror's Haki facilitates. This might appear as "Asmodeus Jambe," named after the Demon King of love, the next step beyond his last methods.

The symbolism is pretty clear: devil fire, polished through weapons, refined through armament, with the kingly spirit of a conqueror. Just like Asmodeus was a king and acted out of love, Sanji's fights and suffering always included love as his motivation. By his connection with Gaban, it could be that Sanji is not just a left wing to Luffy, but a warrior whose power means he embodies the one most powerful force in One Piece: The Power of Love.

Final thoughts

Sanji's link with Gaban illustrates a picture of destiny that places him in a position of being more than the cook for the Straw Hats. Their common symbolism as the "left hand" to great captains, created by a love for a captain, and a possible awakening of Conqueror's Haki, all lead to a more expansive future than ever for Sanji.

In his developing flames and spirit, it seems he may even hold One Piece's deepest power, the Power of Love, which makes his journey one of the most impactful ones in the series.

