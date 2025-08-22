One Piece may be setting up a surprising alliance that shakes the New World (and no one saw it coming)

One Piece has always thrived on untold twists, and the new potential developments could suggest one of the most outrageous alliances the New World has ever seen. As the saga moves steadily toward the climax, through new groups and hidden loyalties, fans could see a shift of power that no one ever expected to witness.

The wild possibility of someone such as Loki, a giant with strong ties to the legacy of Rocks D. Xebec, joining forces with Blackbeard is sure to set the stage for turmoil and a battle that fans have never seen before.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Loki could join hands with Blackbeard in One Piece, explained

Loki could join Blackbeard in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece, the notion of Loki, the prince of Elbaf, joining Blackbeard's crew may seem improbable; however, the story has already specified that they may not be entirely impossible with a little logic. Loki has been depicted as being one of the strongest giants, related to the great pride and traditions of Elbaf, yet the story plays in with locales and various histories that define Loki in a way that tells a much darker story about a battle.

From being charged with the death of his father, Harald, to being labeled as a curse to his people, Loki's existence has been full of rejection, suffering, and chains, both literal and metaphorical. These scars illustrated his admiration for Rocks D. Xebec: a man who gave him a sense of being alive, even if it was a life built on destructive ideals.

Blackbeard is confirmed to be Rocks' son in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The “Idols” flashback highlighted just how much Loki idolized Rocks, much in the same way Yamato idolized Oden. Just as Yamato's whole identity revolved around living as Oden lived, Loki's sense of self appears to be tied to Rocks' ambitions. That influence became dangerous when Loki lost his love, lost his freedom, and lost even his father; it only pushed him further into molding the true qualities of Rocks as a figure worth following.

Now Blackbeard comes across as the nearest approximation of Rocks' will. Not only is he similar in looks to Rocks, but his desire for conquest of the world is a carbon copy of Rocks' aspiration. For the likes of Loki, encountering Blackbeard would be akin to encountering the successor of his hero.

Rocks might think Rocks as his idol (Image via Shueisha)

This potential bond also has symbolic layers. Loki’s association with wolves from the Norse pantheon can be tied to Sanjuan Wolf, Blackbeard’s giant crewmate, as a major analogue. This builds a thematic link between Loki’s identity and Blackbeard’s crew and potentially indicates that destiny will connect them together.

For example, if Loki realizes during their time together that Blackbeard represents Rocks’ “successor” in the present, he could reverse his allegiance on a dime if Loki were in dire straits, looking for a purpose after so many years of misery.

Luffy as seen in anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

But One Piece lives on its dualities. While Loki might be attracted to Blackbeard, his meeting with Luffy might form a point of change. Luffy, like Shanks to him, represents freedom and not evil, opposite to Blackbeard's corruption.

Loki may either go down the path of devastation in the hands of Blackbeard or redeem himself by joining hands with Luffy. But if Loki does so, it will destabilize the power dynamics in the New World to its very foundations, combining the power of Elbaf's prince with the most feared pirate of today's world.

Final thoughts

Loki's future in One Piece could change the power balance of the New World. It is possible he sees Blackbeard as the living incarnation of Rocks D. Xebec, or, on the contrary, as a brighter future with Luffy. He gets to choose his history.

An alliance with Blackbeard would trigger chaos that hasn't been seen, but siding with Luffy could give him a sense of redemption and hope. Either way, the future of Loki guarantees that the tides will shake the sea in ways it never has before as the next chapters unfold.

