Oda’s biggest challenge may explain a hidden weakness in One Piece’s story pacing (and how it may affect the last great war)

One Piece is known for its epic storytelling, but even Eiichiro Oda has revealed an underlying struggle, which has impacted the way the story unfolds. Oda mentioned he would love to do a few more pages in fight scenes, but finds it difficult due to space.

Oda has specific chapter counts for each arc based on the stories Oda has devised and the intense detail he puts in every chapter. This causes him to be highly selective when it comes to ideas and certainly explains the nuance of a pacing issue fans see occasionally in One Piece from time to time.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Exploring the biggest challenge in Oda's storytelling in One Piece

sandman @sandman_AP Oda (2017): I'd like to spend more pages on fight scenes but it is difficult. I calculate how many more chapters I need to finish each arc. I have to be very selective with my ideas because of the lack of pages.🥺

One Piece is widely praised for worldbuilding, emotional weight, and layered narratives, but Eiichiro Oda confessed to one personal challenge that may provide an explanation for one of the series' underlying weaknesses in pacing.

Oda once said he'd prefer to spend more pages depicting fight scenes, but chapters must stay under a certain number of pages, which means that Oda must consider how many pages or chapters are needed to finish each arc. Because of this, he must carefully select the ideas, trimming or losing moments that could bring more depth and clarity.

The story has faced multiple pacing issues during the Whole Cake Island arc (Image via Toei Animation)

This selective method tends to produce an unbalanced rhythm within One Piece's storyline. Some arcs go quite large in regard to buildup, political complexities, and character motivation, and fights, though significant, tend to get rushed to other narrative considerations.

Fans have commented on how some fights end sooner than anticipated, or how climactic scenes coexist with concurrent plot twists, presenting the idea of pacing irregularity. The problem is not a lack of vision; Oda’s creativity is unparalleled, but the practical constraint of space and time management in a serialized platform.

Luffy holding Kizaru in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Looking toward the final great war in One Piece, this problem could become yet more serious. The ultimate showdown has the potential to unite several crews and years of unresolved questions.

To do such an enormous confrontation justice would require immense page time. This is not only for the action but also for the emotional connections and world-altering stakes in play. If Oda is still operating under the same constraints, that might indicate that some of the battles or character scenes might be truncated or removed to maintain the flow of the greater plot.

Final thoughts

Oda's greatest asset as a storyteller could also be viewed as his greatest weakness. While strict chronologizing and use of commercial space help One Piece stay focused it also creates some uneven pacing that continues to cause fans to notice.

As the series continues to unfold and move towards the final, strongest war, the pressure on his balance will increase significantly. It would be interesting to see how Eiichiro Oda faces this challenge to deliver his long vision.

