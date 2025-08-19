Roger’s biggest secret may hold the key to One Piece’s final war (and it might change everything for Straw Hats)

One Piece has always been about mysteries that were bigger than the seas themselves, but there is none larger than the enigma related to Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. Roger reached Laugh Tale and learn everything the world had to offer, including the story of Joy Boy and the fate of the Ancient Weapons.

However, regardless of learning everything, Roger said he was too early to change the world. Roger's decision to leave the future to the next generation could contain a secret that will change the final war and the true meaning of the One Piece.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How the hidden meaning behind Roger’s last words might change everything in One Piece, explained

Roger passed down the action to the future generation in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Gol D. Roger’s biggest legacy is not that he was Pirate King, but that he kept a secret from Laugh Tale, a truth he thought was too soon to act on. Roger had plenty of motives to become a pirate, including wanting to turn the world upside down. But, reaching the last island and discovering everything about the Void Century, the Ancient Weapons, and the story of Joy Boy, Roger realized it was too soon for the shake-up he wanted.

Roger said, “Oh Joy Boy, I wish I had been born in your time”, indicating there was some regret along with hope. Roger knew that Joy Boy and Poseidon needed to return together in order for Dawn of the World.

Due to the knowledge, Roger could not fulfill that destiny himself; instead, he shifted to faith in the future. His execution started the Great Pirate Era, and his spirit passed on into the next generation to carry on Roger's will. While Roger was not lucky enough to be the one to find Joy Boy's legacy, his faith allowed Luffy to take on the title.

Joy Boy as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The secret knowledge Roger had also answers the question of why he gave the Straw Hat to Shanks, and arguably the mission to protect the Nika Fruit. Fate intervened there, and instead of Ace, Luffy would be the one gifted the fruit and unknowingly be the vessel for Joy Boy's return.

From there on, Roger's allies quietly guided Luffy's path. Crocus observed with interest, Rayleigh mentored him, and Oden's diary, transferred via Yamato, solidified Luffy's destiny in Joy Boy's prophecy. Every step was linked to Roger's incomplete quest. When Luffy finally awakened the Nika Fruit and became Joy Boy, Shanks's knowing grin verified that Roger's trust was not misplaced.

Rayleigh trained Luffy in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Now, the looming Final War appears not disconnected from Roger's greatest secret. His laughter at Laugh Tale was not desperation, but acknowledgment that history would recur in its own time. As the secret of the Void Century remains unknown and the World Government is mobilizing its strongest army, Roger's knowledge could be the key to how Luffy and his friends can win.

The chain of guidance, Shanks, Rayleigh, Yamato, and possibly Gaban on Elbaph, shows that Roger was the first link in the chain. His greatest secret is that the One Piece was never meant for him, but for the true Joy Boy, who will inspire the last great war.

Final thoughts

In One Piece, Gol D. Roger’s greatest secret was not the treasure itself, but rather the truth he kept for the right time. The choice to wait, to pass his legacy onto the future, and to ignite the Great Pirate Era has paved the way to Luffy.

With the arrival of Joy Boy, with the Final War on the horizon, Roger’s laugh at Laugh Tale now holds the sense of a promise. The One Piece was never meant to be his, but to foreshadow the future.

