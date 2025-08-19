New One Piece opening may have quietly teased the series’ biggest mystery (and fans almost missed it)

One Piece has gone into a whole new direction with the Egghead Arc, and along with this dramatic turn in the story with the buster call, the anime has also introduced a new opening theme that fans are already obsessed with. At first glance, it looks like a colorful montage reminding fans what’s to come, but it may also have something else to say.

Upon closer inspection, fans might have a quiet reference to the largest mystery in the series that they almost overlooked entirely. Now with Joy Boy looming significantly larger than before, it seems possible the new opening has dropped a hint that will influence how fans approach the story from here on out.

The latest One Piece opening may have quietly shown Joy Boy

🔅Blue Majin | COMMS OPEN (CR: Undead Unluck) 💜🔥 @sanji_joestar Technically first Joyboy appearance in the anime👀🔥 Emeth❤️❤️❤️ Sending the Strawhat into the future is 👌🏾✨✨✨❤️ This opening perfectly encapsulates the Story about Stories aspect of One Piece ❤️ #onepiece1139

The new One Piece opening for the Egghead Arc may have quietly provided fans with their very first look at the most mysterious character of the story, Joy Boy. Following months of passionate storytelling about Kuma and Bonney, the anime has changed pace, building towards the arc's conclusion with the introduction of the Buster Call.

To mark this turning point, Toei introduced a brand-new opening packed with symbolic imagery and hints about what’s to come. Yet among these teases lies what could be the first real depiction of Joy Boy, a character who has lingered in the shadows of the story since his first mention.

The straw hats with Emet could be Joy Boy in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The key moment occurs in a sudden shot during the title card sequence. A straw-hatted figure materializes out of the background on a blue sky before the scene switches to the Iron Giant, later identified as Emet. At an initial glance, everybody thought this was Luffy due to his primacy and signature hat. But close inspection indicates something else. The shadow doesn't have Luffy's characteristic spiky hair, and the surrounding imagery very much indicates this isn't a modern setting at all.

The state of the Iron Giant gives away the largest clue. In the intro, Emet is presented clean, without rust or moss, and importantly, with both horns still present. As opposed to that, the version that is brought in on Egghead is clearly weathered and has a missing horn.

Joy Boy as seen in One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

This aligns well with what fans are aware of Emet's history and quite clearly shows that the shot is part of a flashback scene, not recent happenings. That, in turn, places the straw-hatted character as Joy Boy, who makes an appearance within a critical flashback revealed through the manga's chapter 1122.

The minimalist blue sky of the scene serves only to add to this interpretation, as it echoes the background of Joy Boy's silhouette scene in the manga. With these clues, it's highly likely that Toei inserted Joy Boy into the opening intentionally, providing a subdued but huge hint at the character's first genuine anime outing. Though the anime will ultimately retell his flashback in its entirety, this brief inclusion has already buzzed with excitement for long-time fans looking for clues on the Void Century.

Final thoughts

The new One Piece opening contains more than just an indicator that fans are about to transition into the climax for the Egghead Arc; it also subtly begins to seed the greatest mystery of the series. The brief image of the straw-hatted character and the pristine Iron Giant could perhaps be the anime's first credible reference to Joy Boy, a character who fans have speculated about for some time.

While the reveal is still to come, this subtle teaser has raised the stakes and made sure that the audience remains engaged, as they await the mystery to unfold.

