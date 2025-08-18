The most recent episode of One Piece has created a vibrant discussion among fans regarding its polarizing use of CGI for the animation of the destruction that follows Pacifista's attack. Instead of animating hand-drawn craft, the animation relies on computer-generated effects to animate collapsing buildings and explosions, which caused some viewers to report an involuntary eye roll.

It gave the destruction some new scale and intensity, but fans say it went against the anime's flavor. This somewhat controversial visual style has resulted in fans being split on the degree of CGI used and actively discussing how CGI can completely alter the tone and impact of these vital moments in a series.

The use of CGI in the latest One Piece episode caused debate over animation choice

Leo | Sengoatku No. 1 @Leleo2211 This explosion animation is weird it looks like an effect rather than the normal animation they do

The latest episode of One Piece has created intense discussion across the fanbase. This time, it is not necessarily due to its narrative developments, but because of an interesting decision the animation studio made during the destruction scene after the Pacifista's attack; instead of continuing the hand-drawn animation style that has long defined One Piece, Toei used CGI to depict sinking ships, fiery explosions, and widespread destruction.

The use of CGI gave the scene a unique look in an attempt to emphasize scale and pandemonium, but it stood in stark contrast to the existing look of the series. CGI has been a part of One Piece for a long time, and by no means was the earlier disaster a CGI catastrophe, but for a scene of such importance tied to the emotional response of the episode, many fans were taken aback by the large use of CGI.

Pacifistas turned against the Marine after Bonney's command 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fan reactions to this stylistic decision have been very mixed. Some said the explosion effect looked unnatural, like a digital effect overlaid on stone, like in a game engine; others mentioned it took them out of the show, and took away from the cohesion of the animation.

Others likened it to the appearance of the cutscene of a video game, commenting that the level of realism it tried to achieve really made it less believable in context.

"Saving the budget for other episodes," a fan mentioned.

"The switch from cg to 2d is insane," someone said.

"The CGI on the ships and explosions was trash but the 3D pacifistas were actually good, " a fan points out.

"I thought they started using AI," someone mentioned.

Many fans were left to wonder if this odd tactic was intended to conserve resources for the upcoming series of high-stakes episodes, which might require rich fight choreography, and possibly applied greater parts of the budget and people towards those episodes.

There were also subtle criticisms from fans who admitted that although the compositing and technical integration of the effects was good, the tone of the sequence overall was too detached from the style of the series. The abrupt change between 2D and CGI was another point of contention, as some labeled the transition as jarring and immersion-breaking.

Final thoughts

Studio used CGI to show the destruction of the ships(Image via Toei Animation)

The latest One Piece episode has once again divided fans based on its use of CGI during the aftermath of the Pacifista's attack. While it certainly added scale and attempted to push the visual intensity, it simply didn't mix well with the long-established 2D style of the show.

Some of the audience embraced the effort and execution, while others thought it was distracting, even immersion-breaking. The question of whether it was a creative experiment or a step too far has sparked renewed debate about how CGI will contribute to the future of One Piece’s animation.

