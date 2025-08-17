One Piece episode 1140 review: Toei delivers stunning animation as Luffy's Gear Fifth saves Bonney from Kizaru's strike

Toei Animation continues its streak of excellence with One Piece episode 1140, “Pacifista Rebellion! The Authority That Surpasses the Elders,” a breathtaking follow-up that adapts manga chapter 1106 with both reverence and flair.

With Luffy’s return to Gear Fifth, a huge tonal shift in the Pacifista’s loyalty, and the introduction of Elbaf’s giants, the episode had a lot to fit in, but it never feels overstuffed.

What could have been a wild mess of action, exposition, and character moments is paced and presented in a tonally weighty direction that has real emotional heft. It’s another moment where it’s not just “anime stuff,” it’s anime that is actually improving on the manga.

Dynamic direction grounds the unruly One Piece episode 1140

Kuma and Kizaru as seen in One Piece episode 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

Due to its careful directing, One Piece episode 1140's high-stakes plot twists and fast-paced action don't feel overbearing. The sequence where Luffy smashes into Gear Fifth is especially notable because it has severe squash-and-stretch animation and protracted reaction shots of Marine astonishment. It highlights the form's unpredictable cartoon logic.

An element of suspense that is lacking in the manga's panel-to-panel pacing is added by the abrupt silence that occurs just before Luffy launches his counterattack. The emotional themes, especially Dr. Vegapunk's passionate disclosure on the Pacifista hierarchy, are allowed room to develop in the interim.

His confrontation with Saturn is not rushed, and Toei makes the wise decision to expand the moment with additional animation close-ups and time-stretched dialogue. This gives Vegapunk’s betrayal of the World Government’s order a gut-punch impact that surpasses its manga counterpart.

Visually inventive and boldly stylized

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

The inherent chaos of Gear Fifth is reflected in One Piece episode 1140's wild visual identity. The episode is packed with big-stakes action and a barrage of twists and turns, but it never feels like overkill due to the very deliberate direction. Prolonged reaction shots of Marine shock, combined with extreme squash-and-stretch animation, are a highlight of Luffy blasting into Gear Fifth.

The moment the Pacifista turns on the Marines is rendered with imposing scale and heavy lighting effects. Toei doesn’t simply animate the betrayal; it dramatizes it, with slow zoom-ins, wide-angle chaos, and a piercing musical sting that gives the sequence a sense of biblical retribution.

Voice acting elevates the emotional core

Dr. Vegapunk and Saint Saturn as seen in One Piece episode 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

Voice performances are once again a highlight. Dr. Vegapunk’s actor delivers a layered performance, infusing his dialogue with both scientific certainty and emotional anguish. His voice cracks slightly when admitting he gave Bonney authority over the Pacifista, a subtle detail that drives home the moral weight of his decision.

Meanwhile, Kizaru’s voice remains chillingly monotone even as he prepares to strike down a child, amplifying his alien detachment. Saturn’s actor continues to impress, layering every word with slow-burning malice. Bonney’s emotional reactions, filled with raw disbelief and fury, add human stakes to a world filled with gods and monsters.

Faithful adaptation with cinematic additions

Dorry and Brogy as seen in One Piece episode 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

Compared to the manga, this episode doesn’t just translate events. It reinterprets them with cinematic flair. Dorry and Brogy's unexpected arrival is handled with the hoopla of a mythological event, while the Iron Giant's awakening is hinted at with menacing mechanical groans and low-angle lighting.

The unveiling of their ship is presented as a mythical wonder, emphasizing their acknowledgement of Luffy as the "Sun God" in a way that is both deserving and chilling.

Final thoughts

Still from One Piece episode 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1140 is a nice example of how the Egghead arc has been given an elevated spin thanks to the quality of the production in general.

With direction, animation, and sound work jointly to transform a speedy manga chapter into a satisfying, full-bodied episode with emotional weight, Toei once again shines by injecting natural tension into the surreal comedy on display. The studio also utilizes performance and framing to effectively convey character motivations.

