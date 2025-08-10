One Piece episode 1140: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1140 features more high-stakes action in the Egghead Arc. The exciting episode is set after the Buster Call has been activated. With more to be lost than ever before, the strain between the Straw Hats and the Marines is only getting worse.On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST, the much-awaited episode will premiere. Crunchyroll and Netflix will stream it globally shortly after. In One Piece episode 1140, the arc is set to undergo some significant changes that you won't want to miss.One Piece episode 1140 release date and timeKuma, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST, One Piece episode 1140 will debut on Japanese television. Depending on their location, viewers outside of Japan will be able to stream the episode soon after. The episode will be accessible worldwide at the following time:Time zonesRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific Daylight TimeSundayAugust 17, 20257:15 amEastern Daylight TimeSundayAugust 17, 202510:15 amBritish Summer TimeSundayAugust 17, 20253:15 pmCentral European Summer TimeSundayAugust 17, 20254:15 pmIndian Standard TimeSundayAugust 17, 20257:45 pmPhilippine Standard Time Sunday August 17, 2025 10:15 pmJapanese Standard Time Sunday August 17, 2025 11:15 pmAustralia Central Standard Time Sunday August 17, 2025 11:45 pmAlso read: One Piece episode 1139 review: Toei makes the most of Saturn and Kizaru's Buster Call's devastation on EggheadWhere to watch One Piece episode 1140Dr. Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)After One Piece episode 1140 airs in Japan, fans throughout the majority of the world can watch it on Crunchyroll or Netflix.The most recent episodes of the Egghead Arc are available to Netflix users as soon as they air, while Crunchyroll usually streams the episode a few hours after it airs in Japan. It is still unclear, though, if Netflix will carry the most recent episodes of the show after the Egghead Arc.Also read: Gege Akutami gives One Piece's Gorosei the Jujutsu Kaisen touchOne Piece episode 1139 recapJason Klum @PokemanZ0N6LINKOne piece episode 1139 Good episode from Yusuke Suzuki. Despite how little you can do with the shortest and least eventful chapter, there were nice moments through great ost choices and solid direction, Suzuki is good with emotional moments so i especially loved the KumaSaturn does not believe the world needs progress as Vegapunk attempts to give himself up to no avail, and the Marines prepare the Buster Call. Sanji tries to retrieve Vegapunk after he sends the rest of the group to Labophase while he contacts Nami to warn the others. Including that Lilith and Brook have moved the Thousand Sunny, Nami reports the situation from their end.Kizaru destroys the Vacuum Rocket that Franky's group is on, as the Marines begin destroying Egghead. Saturn orders the Pacifistas to kill Kuma and Bonney, while Luffy is discovered using the Food Machine to replenish himself. Meanwhile, the Marine ship sent to kill the escaped researchers is damaged, with surviving Marines wanting to warn Kizaru about their failure.Also read: Rocks D. Xebec's past proves why Dragon is One Piece's only true revolutionaryWhat to expect in One Piece episode 1140 (speculative)One Piece episode 1140 will likely show Luffy springing back into action with Gear 5 as the Pacifistas attempt to eliminate Bonney and Kuma. Atlas may reveal to Bonney that she can command the Pacifistas, potentially due to Vegapunk's secret programming that prioritizes her safety.Kizaru could try to attack Kuma and Bonney, but might be intercepted by the newly revitalized Luffy. The episode could also feature the mysterious new force approaching Egghead, possibly setting up a major rescue operation for the Straw Hat Pirates.Also readOne Piece anime set to debut new anime opening and ending in episode 1139One Piece's latest achievements have fans calling it the &quot;Best fiction Japan ever produced&quot;One Piece meets Pokémon for a Weekly Shonen Jump collaboration