  • One Piece episode 1140: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1140: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 10, 2025 22:30 GMT
One Piece episode 1140: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece episode 1140 features more high-stakes action in the Egghead Arc. The exciting episode is set after the Buster Call has been activated. With more to be lost than ever before, the strain between the Straw Hats and the Marines is only getting worse.

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST, the much-awaited episode will premiere. Crunchyroll and Netflix will stream it globally shortly after. In One Piece episode 1140, the arc is set to undergo some significant changes that you won't want to miss.

One Piece episode 1140 release date and time

Kuma, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
On Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST, One Piece episode 1140 will debut on Japanese television. Depending on their location, viewers outside of Japan will be able to stream the episode soon after. The episode will be accessible worldwide at the following time:

Time zonesRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSundayAugust 17, 20257:15 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSundayAugust 17, 202510:15 am
British Summer TimeSundayAugust 17, 20253:15 pm
Central European Summer TimeSundayAugust 17, 20254:15 pm
Indian Standard TimeSundayAugust 17, 20257:45 pm
Philippine Standard Time Sunday August 17, 2025 10:15 pm
Japanese Standard Time Sunday August 17, 2025 11:15 pm
Australia Central Standard Time Sunday August 17, 2025 11:45 pm
Where to watch One Piece episode 1140

Dr. Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)
After One Piece episode 1140 airs in Japan, fans throughout the majority of the world can watch it on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

The most recent episodes of the Egghead Arc are available to Netflix users as soon as they air, while Crunchyroll usually streams the episode a few hours after it airs in Japan. It is still unclear, though, if Netflix will carry the most recent episodes of the show after the Egghead Arc.

One Piece episode 1139 recap

Saturn does not believe the world needs progress as Vegapunk attempts to give himself up to no avail, and the Marines prepare the Buster Call. Sanji tries to retrieve Vegapunk after he sends the rest of the group to Labophase while he contacts Nami to warn the others. Including that Lilith and Brook have moved the Thousand Sunny, Nami reports the situation from their end.

Kizaru destroys the Vacuum Rocket that Franky's group is on, as the Marines begin destroying Egghead. Saturn orders the Pacifistas to kill Kuma and Bonney, while Luffy is discovered using the Food Machine to replenish himself.

Meanwhile, the Marine ship sent to kill the escaped researchers is damaged, with surviving Marines wanting to warn Kizaru about their failure.

What to expect in One Piece episode 1140 (speculative)

One Piece episode 1140 will likely show Luffy springing back into action with Gear 5 as the Pacifistas attempt to eliminate Bonney and Kuma. Atlas may reveal to Bonney that she can command the Pacifistas, potentially due to Vegapunk's secret programming that prioritizes her safety.

Kizaru could try to attack Kuma and Bonney, but might be intercepted by the newly revitalized Luffy. The episode could also feature the mysterious new force approaching Egghead, possibly setting up a major rescue operation for the Straw Hat Pirates.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

