Eiichiro Oda reveals why a touching scene almost didn’t make it into the One Piece story

One Piece has delivered plenty of tear-jerking moments across its storyline, and the Straw Hat crew saying farewell to their first ship, Going Merry, has always been among the most heart-wrenching. However, Eiichiro Oda has thought about the concept of a ship talking being a stretch even in the world of One Piece, and is concerned that readers might ultimately reject the idea.

Ad

But upon revealing this moment, the amount of emotion shared was overwhelming, making waves across fans all around the world, including people who have created amazing stories themselves, such as Masashi Kishimoto. This behind-the-scenes reveal gives fans an insight into how close fans came to missing a now unforgettable moment from the story.

Why Eiichiro Oda almost decided to avoid Going Merry's talking scene in One Piece, explained

sandman @sandman_AP Oda (2007): Going Merry speaking scene was pure fantasy, even for OP. If my audience had said, “Ship can’t talk,” that would’ve killed it. I didn’t know how attached they’d feel, but the reaction was far beyond my hopes. Even Kishimoto emailed me, saying he was deeply moved.🥺

Ad

Trending

Eiichiro Oda's decision to include the Going Merry's talking scene in One Piece was not as simple or easy as fans may think today. Oda has stated that he was nearly avoided from writing the scene altogether simply because it was so weird, even for the imaginative world of One Piece.

Although One Piece has always been set in a fantasy world, the idea of a ship, an inanimate object, talking to its human crew could potentially break immersion for some readers. Oda was worried that if fans thought, making a ship talk was too weird, his emotional punch and impact would be obliterated.

Ad

Going Merry's final goodbye in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The scene takes place when the Going Merry reaches the end of its life while the Straw Hat Pirates say goodbye to their first ship.

Ad

Rather than just showing the destruction of the ship and saying goodbye, he let Merry talk and express his appreciation to the crew, which changed the emotional punch of the scene from being just a plot point to one of the greatest emotional punches in the entire series.

However, before writing the scene with the Going Merry talking to the crew, he had thought there was a possibility that the readers might have seen it as overly sentimental or too unrealistic, which could have detracted from the overall experience of the story.

Ad

Usopp during Going Merry's farewell (Image via Toei Animation)

Even though Oda felt some hesitation, he proceeded with the thought of making Going Merry talk. The response from the audience was beyond what Oda could have hoped for. To Oda's surprise, fans did not question the reasoning behind the decision and felt the deep emotional connection between the crew and the ship.

Ad

Feedback like that reassured him that his artistic risk had paid off and that emotional connection was more important than adherence to strict realism.

Final thoughts

Oda’s risk in introducing the emotional scene of the Going Merry talking commended one of the most beloved emotional moments in One Piece. He had previously been concerned that it would seem ridiculous, but instead, it was received as heartbreaking, changing the iconographic relationship readers share with the Straw Hat crew.

Ad

The emotional farewell action showed that, at times, convention can be purposely broken to elevate a story. Oda trusting the emotional centerpiece of the moment led to a send-off as any reader or creator could hope for: unforgettable for the fans, and felt genuine by Oda as a creator.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More