This long-ignored detail in One Piece could rival the importance of swords

One Piece has highlighted swords as the most recognizable weapon in its world, yet another tool of battle has quietly existed in the background without much focus: the firearm. Ever since the first chapter, where a pistol witnessed the execution of a character, guns have existed in the One Piece series, though, unlike swords, they have not been expanded upon, named, or given a legendary reputation.

Firearms have appeared in the hands of pirates, marines, and sharpshooters alike, from Yasopp to Van Augur. However, there has never been the same type of symbolic value to guns as swords. This long-overlooked item in One Piece could potentially rival swords in importance.

How the use of firearms in One Piece could rival the importance of swords, explained

Zoro grows in the story due to swords (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, swords have remained at the center of the story for a long time. These swords have names and legacies that drive the series. Zoro and Mihawk, for example, flourish due to how integral swords are in Oda's world. However, a curious thing persists: firearms have been present in the series right from the start, but they've never gotten equal attention.

The very first chapter itself revealed an execution by firearm, and throughout the series, pistols, rifles, and cannons have been widely present. Nevertheless, as opposed to swords, they are merely nameless tools and not legendary weapons.

The closest exception is Van Augur's rifle, "Senriku," a single instance of a firearm with a specific name. Beyond that, opportunities to elevate the guns have largely been missed. Skypiea arc brought in Shandian warriors using guns with the dial technology, like Braham's "Flash Guns," which utilized light dials to blind their foes before killing them.

Yasopp wields a gun in the story (Image via Toei Animation)

That arc could have just as readily formed firearms into weapons rivaling swords, if not even having their own legendary categorization. In the same way, Don Krieg presented cutting-edge firearms during the East Blue arc, and Wapol, who has the ability to manipulate metals, could be a natural genius at creating advanced firearms.

However, it is only a few characters that hint at the full potential of firearms. Yasopp's bullet, coated with haki that sank a ship, revealed just how deadly a gun can be when combined with mastery, just like how swordsmen manipulate haki into swords.

Benn Beckman's legend, while rarely proven, indicates that a gun user is just as powerful as any sword user. Kid's railgun brought up the point of how advanced weapons could co-exist in the same fictional universe with cursed swords or Supreme Grade blades.

Sandai Kitetsu is a cursed sword in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

This overlooked aspect brings forth the possibility that representations for guns could have a tier of their own, such as cursed pieces, supreme vessels, or indistinguishable ancients.

They could be just as significant to Oda if he ever wanted them to be. For now, guns are just underutilized tools in a One Piece world that is ruled by blades. But those headlights fans got a few glimpses of a show that, if he expanded to the firing-powered weaponry, guns could bring a change to the balance.

Final thoughts

Firearms in One Piece are still an underdeveloped aspect, despite being included from the very beginning. Whereas swords have had their significance increased with legacies, names, and symbolism, guns are still shown to be just tools and not legendary items in the same way.

However, examples from characters like Yasopp, Benn Beckman, and Kid reveal that firearms could easily equal swords in stature if Oda would actually put some focus on them. This very neglected point is an untapped potential to change the weapon hierarchy in One Piece.

