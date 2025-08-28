Latest One Piece spoilers suggest Perona could share an unexpected tie to Wano’s legacy

One Piece has always embraced its fair share of foreshadowing and surprises. The latest spoilers of chapter 1158 indicate that Perona may actually have an unforeseen link to Wano's history. Now that Gecko Moria's past is connected to the Kozuki clan, fans are starting to wonder if Perona’s origins may be far more significant than they seemed.

Now theories are circling about her childhood, Devil Fruit, and even a possible connection to characters directly related to Wano's destiny. Chapter 1158 could completely change how readers view Perona's character in the One Piece world.

Disclaimer: The article is a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

How Perona could share an unexpected tie to Wano’s legacy in One Piece, explained

Buggy @Buggy #ONEPIECE1158 Seeing that Moria is from Wano and adopted Perona when she was a child… Is it possible Toko is Perona’s little sister making Perona connected to the Shimotsuki… 🤯🔥

Perona has been remembered for a long time in One Piece as Thriller Bark's "Ghost Princess," but the latest spoilers indicate that her story may connect to something much more significant than that: Wano’s legacy. In chapter 1158, Gecko Moria was revealed to have Kozuki blood and a hidden past in Ringo, and so now questions are being asked about how Perona was in his life in the first place.

The new theory suggests that just like Yasuie found young Toko, after he lost to Kaido, Moria perhaps also found Perona after losing, which makes them both symmetrically linked to the tragedies transpiring in Wano.

Adding to the thought are the powers of both characters. Toko ate a SMILE, which took away her ability to feel sadness or anger, instead keeping her in forced laughter. Perona received powers by means of her Devil Fruit, which spread a crushing negativity and sense of hopelessness.

Perona could be tied to Wano's history in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The contrast implies an intentional thematic connection: one child blessed never to experience negative emotion, and the other cursed to embody them entirely. They could be sisters or related in some way. Oda might have created their powers to reflect Wano's greater theme of finding equilibrium between joy and sorrow when faced with insurmountable tragedy.

This possibility gains further strength with the conclusion of Perona as an adopted daughter of Moria. If he bore the burden of Wano's dishonor as a fallen Kozuki, it makes sense that he took the same orphaned child touched by tragedy and raised her far from the land of her birth.

If this theory turns out to be true, Perona will be remembered not only as Moria's loyal friend but also as a child connected to Wano's destiny and even to the Shimotsuki bloodline.

Final thoughts

Tako could be Perona's sister in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Perona's position in One Piece has the potential to be much larger in the context of the “Ghost Princess” than expected. If her origins were truly from Wano, she could represent another link in the Kozuki and Shimotsuki bloodline, carrying the scars of their tragedies all the way back to Wano.

By linking her fate to Moria's defeat and Toko's curse, Oda could have a much more meaningful reason for her character in making Perona a more significant player in Wano's history.

