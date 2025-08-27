Latest One Piece spoilers revealed a hidden Kozuki survivor that fans never expected

Recently released One Piece chapter 1158 spoilers have left fans scratching their heads. This chapter will be centered around a mysterious hero who disappeared after a tough battle with Kaido, leaving behind only a grave - a legacy that has puzzled Wano for several decades.

The upcoming chapter will expand on the past, weaving together legendary clans and teasing new allies with significant consequences regarding the search for the One Piece.

As the mysteries of Wano become increasingly apparent, and familiar characters take on new meanings, the lore is growing in ways that fans never thought were possible. Chapter 1158 is about to unveil some plots that will change the landscape of the One Piece universe forever.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1158.

One Piece chapter 1158 will reveal Gecko Moria's hidden link to the Kozuki clan

Pew @pewpiece #ONEPIECE1158 #OPSPOILERS Brief spoilers for onepiece chapter 1158 by me

Gecko Moria's incredible backstory as a member of the Kozuki family was revealed in the latest One Piece spoilers. This is the same prestigious family as Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke, and Hiyori. Until that point, Moria was mainly just a minor antagonist and failed rival of Kaido.

Now, the most recent chapter, along with the latest spoilers, turned things around with the cover story that reveals a much more impactful history: Moria is the mysterious hero who opposed Kaido to fight for his homeland, Ringo, but he disappeared after the battle, leaving only a grave that Yamato comes across on his pilgrimage to Wano.

This discovery thus recasts Moria's entire One Piece narrative. He has primarily been known as the captain of the Thriller Bark pirates, and fans thought his rivalry with Kaido was driven by the stories of a spoiled man. But in reality, Moria's original antagonistic motivations toward Kaido are grounded in years of family history.

Gecko Moria's family ties are revealed in chapter 1158 (Image via Toei Animation)

The fandom is now buzzing with speculation that Moria may be a long-lost brother or cousin of Oden, which would produce a familial relationship with Momonosuke and Hiyori. The idea is that his exile from Wano forced him to adopt a new identity, masking the shame of defeat, while taking legendary items with him to escape Kaido's wrath.

What makes this connection so powerful is the implications for Wano's future and for the greater One Piece universe. The Kozuki clan is renowned for knowing the ancient script on Poneglyphs in secret, which means that Moria is a possible key player for the Cross Guild, whose members, such as Crocodile and Mihawk, are in dire need of a person who can read these key stones.

This revelation reframes Moria’s entire storyline. Now, he is possibly set to play a significant role in the story, apart from just being the captain of the Thriller Bark pirates and a rival of Kaido.

Final thoughts

The story could soon make Moria a cousin of Oden (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1158 spoilers have completely changed how fans view Gecko Moria. What was originally an in-depth examination of a fallen rival is now perceived as a tragedy of a concealed Kozuki survivor, impacting Wano's history with the Kozuki's knowledge.

By linking Moria into Oden's bloodline and the Kozuki clan's secret knowledge of Poneglyphs, Eiichiro Oda has opened up possibilities for some major arcs in the future. This revelation elevates Moria's significance, while also exposing additional layers to the lore.

