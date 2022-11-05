Latest Saikyo Jump issue focuses on My Hero Academia, featuring series' characters and more

The December issue of Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine publication focused on Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia series, one of Weekly Shonen Jump’s most popular offerings. The focus comes with everything from popularity vote predictions to historical information on Japanese warlords relayed by characters from the series’ manga.

The Saikyo Jump issue was released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and has been published monthly by Shueisha since September 2021. The series is seemingly primarily aimed at elementary school children, further supporting the collaboration with Horikoshi's shonen-demographic series as a good decision.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest My Hero Academia and Saikyo Jump news.

Shueisha’s spin-off manga series sees its December issue taken over by Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia

The latest

As mentioned above, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine heavily focused on Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series. Released on Wednesday, November 2, the issue’s features were both fun and informative, such as popularity poll predictions and historical information being relayed by characters from the series’ manga.

The popularity predictions present were written by some big names in the manga industry. These include Saikyo Jump’s editor-in-chief, the magazine’s publicity head, and mangaka Mengo Yokoyari (Scum’s Wish) who is known to be a fan of the series.

This special Saikyo Jump issue came with series logo stickers, a clear file featuring collaboration art between Horikoshi's series and Nagano’s Chiikawa manga. The issue also came with a color page for the incredibly popular spin-off manga My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, penned by Yoko Akiyama.

Nagano previously collaborated with Horikoshi’s series earlier in 2022 to create adorable, zoomorphic versions of Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki for a T-shirt design. These designs are also present on the magazine’s front cover, which also features the original, true-to-series designs of protagonist Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugou.

Kohei Horikoshi’s smash-hit manga series is currently progressing through its alleged final arc, featuring an all-out war between Pro Heroes and the villainous Paranormal Liberation Front.

While Horikoshi previously claimed this arc to be the final one, recent comments from the man himself have suggested that the story may extend beyond his original intentions.

The series also has a smash-hit anime adaptation, currently airing its sixth season, which focuses on a smaller, previous war-like conflict between the two groups. It’s this conflict and its resolution which directly leads into the manga’s current war arc, likely set to be adapted in the anime series’ 7th season as well as potentially the 8th.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes