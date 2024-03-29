Law's modifications to this One Piece character's body cause too much confusion for no reward

The lore of One Piece, crafted by author Eiichiro Oda, often leads to confusion among fans regarding certain facts presented in the series. Throughout the series, the author prefers to leave behind little bits of information and leave the fans wondering about something.

Within the world of One Piece, there are instances where the majority of the fans correctly interpret certain facts, affirming them as true. However, there are also occasions where the fandom may be misled or misinterpret details, leading to misconceptions about the story's elements.

In today's article, one such scenario will be discussed, which is whether harpies exist in One Piece or not. For most of the fans, the answer to this would be yes in the shape of Monet, but this is not the case as Law is involved with granting Monet her harpy-like powers. But Monet not being a harpy is nothing 'mindblowing' as it couldn't have affected the lore of the series that much.

One Piece: Discovering the mystery of Monet and how it had little to no effect on the series

Monet as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Monet was the secretary of the evil scientist, Ceaser Clown. Although she was loyal on the outside, in reality, she was working undercover as an agent for Doflamingo. Donquixote Doflamingo was the lifesaver of Monet and her sister Sugar, the latter of whom became a member of the Doflamingo crew.

After being rescued, both Monet and her sister ate their devil fruits. Sugar gained the Hobby-Hobby Paramecia devil fruit, while the former acquired the abilities of the Snow-Snow Logia devil fruit. Monet's devil fruit abilities allowed her to manipulate and become snow, but her devil fruit abilities weren't the reason she became a harpy.

Monet fighting Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

She was introduced during the Punk Hazard arc as Usopp noticed her watching them from afar when they reached the snow region of the island. The spotlight moment for Monet was her battle against Tashigi and Roronoa Zoro. Rorozoa split her body in half without using any Haki, which didn't kill her (as Logia users can only be hurt if they are attacked with Haki).

After escaping death, Monet still tried to land a finishing blow on Zoro, who was defenseless, but Tashigi took this chance to deliver a finishing blow to her. She later woke up and decided to sacrifice herself for the Joker (Doflamingo), but was unexpectedly killed by Ceaser, who had been fooled into believing that he was handed Smoker's heart by Trafalgar Law.

Monet (left) and Law (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Now for the elephant in the room, was Monet a harpy as she appeared? The answer is no. In episode 601, it was revealed that after Trafalgar Law joined the Donquixote Pirates, she asked Law to modify her body using his Op-Op devil fruit and give her claws and wings, thus giving her the appearance of a harpy. So, she was not a harpy by species.

So, how does Monet not being a harpy affect the series? One Piece is a fantasy series that is comprised of mythical species that do not exist in real life. Harpies is also a fantasy species, so Monet not being a harpy meant that there is no such species in the series, at least not yet.

This took away a lore element from the series that couldn't be considered a big part of the series as the harpy series isn't a closely related species to the lore. Unlike the harpy, if the Lunarians faced the same condition, that could have affected the lore of the series big time.

Although not that big of a reveal, the reveal of Monet not being a harpy could have still taken away some lore, which includes the origin island of these species, their role in the Totto Island meeting where Big Mom aimed to unite all the races, and some other things.

