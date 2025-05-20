Lazarus episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Adult Swim and Toonami.

The latest episode was quite entertaining as viewers saw team Lazarus split up and search for Skinner in the four islands that he purchased. However, the highlight of the episode was Skinner’s connection to Herschl, who oversees the entire operation. Furthermore, the episode also gave us a glimpse of a side character from Christine’s past. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 8 ahead of its release.

Lazarus episode 8 release date and time

Trending

Axel Gilberto as seen in the Lazarus anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned earlier, Lazarus episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. Lazarus episode 7 release times, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Monday May 26, 2025 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Monday May 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Monday May 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Monday May 26, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Monday May 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Monday May 26, 2025 Philippine Time 10:45 pm Monday May 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:15 am Tuesday May 27, 2025

Where to watch Lazarus episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 8 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode much later in May, at 10 pm JST. International audiences can also stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.

A brief recap of Lazarus episode 7

Expand Tweet

The episode began with the team finding a new lead. This time, they tracked down a financial record that highlighted Skinner’s purchase. He bought land in four different areas, all of which were submerged due to global warming.

He predicted the complete melting of Antarctica. Not only was Skinner right about this prediction, but the timing was quite accurate as well. News outlets covered that catastrophic event while the team members set out to each of those four areas.

They wanted to dive into the submerged cities and check if there was anything that would lead them to his current whereabouts. This is when we see the squad leader talk to her superior. During that conversation, it was revealed that Hersch was involved in a romantic relationship with Dr. Skinner. While one might be worried about her commitment to the programme, she wanted to find out Skinner’s location more than anyone else.

The episode concluded on a massive cliffhanger. They found another lead that explored his financial activities with respect to those submerged islands. That’s when Elaina pulled out records, which confirmed Hersch’s relationship with Skinner.

What to expect in Lazarus episode 8?

The upcoming episode will most likely elaborate on Skinner’s relationship with Hersch. The latter will have to come clean to her team since Elaina uncovered the truth. Furthermore, Christine seems to have met someone from the past. Lazarus episode 8 could give us some context regarding their relationship.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More