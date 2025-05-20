Lazarus episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Adult Swim and Toonami.
The latest episode was quite entertaining as viewers saw team Lazarus split up and search for Skinner in the four islands that he purchased. However, the highlight of the episode was Skinner’s connection to Herschl, who oversees the entire operation. Furthermore, the episode also gave us a glimpse of a side character from Christine’s past. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 8 ahead of its release.
Lazarus episode 8 release date and time
As mentioned earlier, Lazarus episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2025, at 11:45 pm Japanese Standard Time. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. Lazarus episode 7 release times, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Lazarus episode 8?
Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 8 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode much later in May, at 10 pm JST. International audiences can also stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.
A brief recap of Lazarus episode 7
The episode began with the team finding a new lead. This time, they tracked down a financial record that highlighted Skinner’s purchase. He bought land in four different areas, all of which were submerged due to global warming.
He predicted the complete melting of Antarctica. Not only was Skinner right about this prediction, but the timing was quite accurate as well. News outlets covered that catastrophic event while the team members set out to each of those four areas.
They wanted to dive into the submerged cities and check if there was anything that would lead them to his current whereabouts. This is when we see the squad leader talk to her superior. During that conversation, it was revealed that Hersch was involved in a romantic relationship with Dr. Skinner. While one might be worried about her commitment to the programme, she wanted to find out Skinner’s location more than anyone else.
The episode concluded on a massive cliffhanger. They found another lead that explored his financial activities with respect to those submerged islands. That’s when Elaina pulled out records, which confirmed Hersch’s relationship with Skinner.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 8?
The upcoming episode will most likely elaborate on Skinner’s relationship with Hersch. The latter will have to come clean to her team since Elaina uncovered the truth. Furthermore, Christine seems to have met someone from the past. Lazarus episode 8 could give us some context regarding their relationship.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.
Also read:
- Lazarus episode 7 highlights
- Apocalypse Hotel anime announces April 2025 release and more with PV and visual