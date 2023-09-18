Lazy Dungeon Master manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Lazy Dungeon Master is another one of those fun and light-hearted isekai manga which is adapted from a Japanese light novel series written by Supana Onikage and illustrated by Youta. It began serialization online in April 2015 on the novel publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro.

After purchasing it, Overlap released the first volume of the light novel in April 2016 under the Overlap Bunko banner.

The manga's plot is a cliched isekai genre with a fresh twist: Keima Masuda, a lazy loser who travels to a fantasy realm and becomes a dungeon master.

Since 2018, Overlap's Comic Gardo website has been serializing a manga with mangaka Nanaroku. J-Novel Club has the North American rights to the light novel, while Seven Seas Entertainment has the rights to the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Lazy Dungeon Master manga.

Fans can read the Lazy Dungeon Master manga on Kobo, iBooks, etc.

Expand Tweet

Fans can visit the official Lazy Dungeon Master manga website, Comic Gardo, which charges a different price for each volume, depending on the nation. The website also provides a brief summary of the manga and its main characters.

Digital versions of the Lazy Dungeon Master manga are accessible on Kobo, Google Play, iBooks, Kindle, and Nook. The manga is available in paperback at several retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kinokuniya, and RightStuf.

There is no legitimate way for readers to legally download the Lazy Dungeon Master manga for nothing. Fans can read it on unauthorised websites, but we never support piracy because it harms the production of the series.

What to expect from the Lazy Dungeon Master manga

Expand Tweet

The code of conduct of Keima Masuda is, "Do nothing but lounge around all day." After being called to a magical realm by Dungeon Core No. 695, also known as Rokuko, the dungeon master of a pitiful tiny chamber in a cave, he remains the same.

Even worse, Rokuko's meagre remaining dungeon points are only good for generating a few goblins and her house has been taken over by a bunch of robbers.

Keima is only motivated to act when he is told that if the young girl's dungeon core is destroyed, both he and she will perish.

Despite being disappointed for having wasted 1,000 of her valuable points on a lazy person who sleeps all day, Rokuko quickly realizes that her Dungeon Master possesses some kind of talent.

Keima eliminates the immediate dangers and gradually creates a booming settlement focused around Rokuko's cave. This is where unwary human adventurers may peacefully farm monsters and level, bringing in a continuous flow of dungeon points for the dungeon.

Through Keima's unusual tactics, the pair grow their dungeon and their bond, steadily moving up the rankings, meeting new people, and eventually making their mark among the hundreds of other dungeon cores throughout the area.

Is the Lazy Dungeon Master manga finished or still ongoing?

Expand Tweet

The light novel contains seventeen volumes, while the manga has only covered eight volumes so far, so the story is still going strong and is far from being finished.

A lovely saintess enters the dungeon in the most recent chapter of Lazy Dungeon with the intention of seducing Keima and joining his harem. Rokuko, who has just entered the room, rejects the priestess because she feels that Keima is exclusively hers because he has also given her a promise ring.

The saintess decides that she should also get a ring to become a member of the team but Rokuko denies her request and even threatens to destroy the Dungeon.

Rokuko challenges the saintess in a battle where if the saintess can destroy the dungeon in three days, she can have Rokuko's ring and stay with Keima, but if she can't, she must leave Keima alone forever.

Stay tuned for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.