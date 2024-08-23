Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on AT-X and later on KBS, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV. Viewers who want to watch the episode outside of Japan can do so on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, Naori was consumed by the fear that she was losing Jun to Amamiya. However, it turned out that her worries and misunderstandings about Amamiya were unfounded, opening the door to a potential friendship. In Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 viewers will be eager to see if this friendship blossoms.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 Release Date and Time

Rumi as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 is scheduled to air at 11:30 pm JST on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, as part of the summer 2024 anime season. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 7:30 am Central Daylight Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 9:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 4:30 pm India Standard Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 8 pm Philippine Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 10:30 pm Japan Standard Time Wednesday August 28, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday August 29, 2024 12:00 am

Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 7 recap

Jun as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

In the previous episode, Naori was quite stressed because she could not understand why Jun would choose to tutor someone like Amamiya. It seemed to her that something was being kept from her, so she confronted Jun directly. Jun explained that he decided to tutor Amamiya only after talking to her. Naori then asked if she could come along on his tutoring days.

Next, Jun visited Amamiya's place on a rainy day to tutor her, only to find out that Amamiya was late because she forgot about their appointment. As usual, Amamiya did not start studying right away. Jun discovered a room full of manga, anime, figurines, and other collectibles that belonged to Amamiya's father.

After getting divorced, he left these items for Amamiya. Both of Amamiya's parents were up-and-coming fashion designers in Japan and were quite focused on their careers. Despite their divorce, they remained cordial. This also explained Amamiya's ambition to become a model.

Jun as seen Love Is Indivisible by Twins (Image via ROLL2)

On the other hand, Rumi, who was out with her friends at an eatery, found herself preoccupied with questions about whether Amamiya was interested in Jun. When one of her friends pointed out that Naori was outside, Rumi went after her.

After speaking with her sister, Rumi realized that she had been feeling left out and was also concerned about Jun. She then invited Naori to hang out with her friends. Later, while returning home, Naori asked Rumi about the situation between Jun and Amamiya, but Rumi was unsure.

The next day, Amamiya and Jun went shopping because Jun needed help picking out a present for Rumi. While they were getting something to eat, Naori and Kamedake, who also happened to be around, spotted them and snapped a few pictures, which Naori then sent to Rumi. They met up, and Naori finally decided to tag along with Jun to the next study session.

Although it was a bit awkward at first, Naori was quickly put at ease by Amamiya's warm welcome. She played with Amamiya's cat, Ein, and eventually fell asleep. They also met Amamiya's mother later on. On the way home, Naori told Jun that her feelings towards Amamiya had changed.

What to expect from Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 (speculative)

Amamiya's story might be the focus of Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8 (Image via ROLL2)

In Love Is Indivisible by Twins episode 8, it might be revealed who Amamiya has a crush on from school. Fans are speculating that it could be Naori, especially since Amamiya dressed up and complimented her during the latter’s visit. Moreover, Naori and Amamiya share a common interest in pop culture, which Naori is unaware of. Whether or not their relationship turns romantic, their growing friendship will be interesting to watch.

